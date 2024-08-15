CFL Week 10 Offensive Line Rankings: Argonauts are No. 1 at midway point

• Toronto takes the top spot: The Argonauts’ offensive line is the top-ranked unit in both overall grade (71.8) and run-blocking grade (73.2). They rank third in the CFL with a 65.4 pass-blocking grade.

• Edmonton soars to No. 3: Back-to-back excellent performances and wins have helped the Elks shoot up the rankings.

• Looking for NFL/college grades and data? Subscribe now to PFF premium stats for 25% off using code PFF25!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Week 10 of the 2024 CFL season is in the books.

These post-Week 10 lineups include players who played the most at each position, and highlighted in red are those with a season-long PFF grade below 60.0.

1. Toronto Argonauts (Up 1)

LT Isiah Cage

LG Ryan Hunter

C Peter Nicastro

RG Anthony Vandal

RT Dejon Allen

• At the midway mark of the season, the Argonauts’ offensive line is the top-ranked unit in both overall grade (71.8) and run-blocking grade (73.2). They rank third in the CFL with a 65.4 pass-blocking grade.

• It is a very close contest for the Argonauts' top offensive lineman of the first half. Left tackle Isiah Cage has a 74.6 PFF overall grade and is the top run-blocker of the group (75.2), and right tackle Dejon Allen has a 74.2 overall grade and is the top pass protector of the group (80.6).

• Cage and Allen would be on my first-half CFL East All-Star team at their respective positions.

2. Montreal Alouettes (Down 1)

LT Nick Callender

LG Pier-Olivier Lestage

C Justin Lawrence

RG Philippe Gagnon

RT Josh Donovan

• Montreal has been sliding in recent weeks, dropping from the top spot. The Alouettes rank as the second-best offensive line (69.3 PFF overall grade), the top-ranked pass-blocking unit (75.3) and the fourth-best run-blocking group (62.7).

• Pier-Olivier Lestage has been the Alouettes' top offensive lineman of the first half. He has earned a 77.7 PFF overall grade, a 79.3 run-blocking grade and a 79.0 pass-blocking grade.

• Lestage would be on my first-half CFL East All-Star team and would garner my vote for the East representative for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. Centre Justin Lawrence would also be on the CFL East All-Star team. He has earned a 71.4 PFF overall grade this season.

3. Edmonton Elks (Up 3)

LT Martez Ivey

LG David Focault

C Mark Korte

RG Shane Richards

RT Brett Boyko

• Back-to-back excellent performances and wins have helped the Elks shoot up the rankings. They are the third-ranked offensive line (68.1 PFF overall grade) the second-ranked run-blocking group (71.5) and the sixth-ranked pass-blocking group (60.1).

• Left tackle Martez Ivey has been the Elks' top offensive lineman of the season so far. He has earned a 73.4 overall grade, an 82.6 run-blocking grade and a 59.8 pass-blocking grade.

• Ivey would be on my first-half CFL West All-Star team and would also get my vote for the West representative for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. Centre Mark Korte and his 67.6 PFF overall grade would also be on the CFL West All-Star team.

4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Down 1)

LT Brandon Revenberg

LG Evan Johnson

C David Beard

RG Coulter Woodmansey

RT Jordan Murray

• The Tiger-Cats rank as the fourth-best offensive line on the season (66.1 offensive grade), the fifth-ranked run-blocking group (62.1) and the second-best pass-blocking group (66.8).

• Normal left tackle and CFL rookie Brendan Bordner (on the single-game injury list for this past week) is the Tiger-Cats' top offensive lineman of the season so far. He has earned a 70.0 overall grade, a 67.3 run-blocking and a 68.3 pass-blocking grade.

• Right guard Coulter Woodmansey would be the final member of my first-half CFL East All-Star team. He has earned a 68.7 overall grade, a 67.3 run-blocking grade and a 71.0 pass-blocking grade.

5. Ottawa Redblacks (Down 1)

LT Dino Boyd

LG Drew Desjarlais

C Cyrille Hogan-Saindon

RG Dariusz Bladek

RT Zack Pelehos

• Ottawa graded as the sixth-best offensive line of the first half (62.7 PFF overall grade). They rank eighth in run-blocking (58.9) and fifth in pass-blocking (61.9).

• Left tackle Dino Boyd has been the Redblacks' top offensive lineman of the season thus far. Boyd has earned a 68.7 PFF overall grade, a 58.6 run-blocking grade and a 75.2 pass-blocking grade.

6. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Up 1)

LT Stanley Bryant

LG Liam Dobson

C Chris Kolankowski

RG Kendall Randolph

RT Eric Lofton

• Winnipeg graded as the fifth-best offensive line in the first half of the season (63.9 PFF overall grade). They are the third-best run-blocking group (67.4) but rank eighth in pass-blocking grade (54.0).

• Left tackle Stanley Bryant continues his legendary CFL career and is the Blue Bombers' top offensive lineman of the first half. Bryant has earned 66.1 overall, 60.8 run-blocking and 67.8 pass-blocking grades.

• Left guard Liam Dobson would be on my CFL West All-Star team. He has earned 64.3 overall, 62.0 run-blocking and 65.4 pass-blocking grades.

7. Saskatchewan Roughriders (Down 2)

LT Trevor Reid

LG Zack Fry

C Peter Godber

RG Logan Ferland

RT Nick Jones

• Saskatchewan has earned the seventh-best offensive line grade of the season (61.6). They rank seventh in run-blocking grade (61.4) and pass-blocking grade (58.3).

• Right guard Logan Ferland has been the team's best offensive lineman, earning grades of 65.8 overall, 69.0 in run blocking and 61.0 in pass blocking. He has also played three positions across the offensive line for this very injured group.

• Ferland would be the right guard on my mid-season CFL West All-Star team.

8. Calgary Stampeders (No Change)

LT D’Antne Demery

LG Bryce Bell

C Sean McEwen

RG Christy Nkanu

RT Trevon Tate

• Calgary has graded out as the eighth-best offensive line in the CFL (60.2). They rank as the worst run-blocking group (51.5) and the fourth-best pass-blocking group (64.9).

• Left tackle D’Antne Demery is my pick for the team's top offensive lineman of the first half. Demery has earned grades of 65.1 overall, 53.9 in run blocking and 72.8 in pass blocking.

• Usual right tackle Joshua Coker would be my final member of the CFL West All-Star team. Coker has earned grades of 64.8 overall, 52.9 in run blocking and 77.4 in pass blocking this season.

9. British Columbia Lions (No Change)

LT Jarell Broxton

LG Tyler Packer

C Michael Couture

RG Sukh Chungh

RT Kent Perkins

• The Lions rank as the worst offensive line in overall grade (58.1) and pass-blocking grade (46.2). They rank as the sixth-best offensive line in run-blocking grade (61.7).

• Left tackle Jarell Broxton has been the Lions' top offensive lineman thus far. He has earned grades of 67.1 overall, 66.2 in run blocking and 63.2 in pass blocking.