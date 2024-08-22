CFL midseason All-Star Team and player awards: Vernon Adams Jr. leads Most Outstanding Player race, Tyrell Ford is Most Outstanding Defensive Player

• BC QB Vernon Adams Jr. leads wide-open Most Outstanding Player race: Adams has the highest qualified grade in the CFL at 92.4 overall. His 28 big-time throws are twice as many as the second place quarterback and he’s had just nine turnover-worthy plays

• Winnipeg CB Tyrell Ford looking to sweep awards: The defensive back is currently our pick for both the Most Outstanding Canadian race as well as the Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

CFL's Midseason All-Star Team

OFFENSE

QB: Vernon Adams Jr., British Columbia Lions

Second Team: Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders

RB: Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto Argonauts

Second Team: Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Outside WR: Ontaria Wilson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Second Team: Alexander Hollins, British Columbia Lions

Slot WR: Justin McInnis, British Columbia Lions

Second Team: Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Edmonton Elks

Slot WR: Justin Hardy, Ottawa Redblacks

Second Team: Reggie Begelton, Calgary Stampeders

Slot WR: Marken Michel, Calgary Stampeders

Second Team: Nic Demski, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Outside WR: Tyson Philpot, Montreal Alouettes

Second Team: Shemar Bridges, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

LT: Isiah Cage, Toronto Argonauts

Second Team: Martez Ivey, Edmonton Elks

LG: Pier-Olivier Lestage, Montreal Alouettes

Second Team: Ryan Hunter, Toronto Argonauts

C: Justin Lawrence, Montreal Alouettes

Second Team: Mark Korte, Edmonton Elks

RG: Coulter Woodmansey, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Second Team: Dariusz Bladek, Ottawa Redblacks

RT: Dejon Allen, Toronto Argonauts

Second Team: Jermarcus Hardrick, Saskatchewan Roughriders

DEFENSE

DI: Casey Sayles, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Second Team: Jake Ceresna, Toronto Argonauts

DI: Mustafa Johnson, Montreal Alouettes

Second Team: Dewayne Hendrix, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Edge: Malik Carney, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Second Team: Bryce Carter, Ottawa Redblacks

Edge: Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Ottawa Redblacks

Second Team: Willie Jefferson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

LB: Wynton McManis, Toronto Argonauts

Second Team: Kyrie Wilson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

LB: Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes

Second Team: Jameer Thurman, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Cover LB: Adarius Pickett, Ottawa Redblacks

Second Team: Redha Kramdi, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

CB: Tyrell Ford, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Second Team: Garry Peters, British Columbia Lions

CB: Kabion Ento, Montreal Alouettes

Second Team: Ciante Evans, British Columbia Lions

HB: Rolan Milligan, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Second Team: DaShaun Amos, Toronto Argonauts

HB: Deatrick Nichols, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Second Team: Kobe Williams, Calgary Stampeders

S: Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Montreal Alouettes

Second Team: Royce Metchie, Toronto Argonauts

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: René Paredes, Calgary Stampeders

Second Team: Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

P: Jake Julien, Edmonton Elks

Second Team: Nik Constantinou, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

KR: Janarion Grant, Toronto Argonauts

Second Team: Javon Leake, Edmonton Elks

PR: Janarion Grant, Toronto Argonauts

Second Team: James Letcher Jr., Montreal Alouettes

Special Teams: Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes

Second Team: David Mackie, British Columbia Lions

Player awards

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER: QB VERNON ADAMS JR., BRITISH COLUMBIA LIONS

Honorable Mentions: QB Cody Fajardo, RB Ka’Deem Carey, QB Trevor Harris

The race for Most Outstanding Player this season is currently wide open. More than half the starting quarterbacks in the league have missed time due to injury. No running back is putting up massive numbers. No defensive player is on a historic pace.

Even Adams is currently injured and has to contend with newly signed QB Nathan Rourke. It was a disaster for Rourke in his return to the CFL, so it’s very possible that Adams will regain the starting job as soon as he is ready. If he does, he has the best chance of winning this award after the start he had.

Adams has the highest qualified grade in the CFL at 92.4 overall. His 28 big-time throws are twice as many as the second place quarterback and he’s had just nine turnover-worthy plays. Nobody pushes the ball downfield like Adams, as his 14.2-yard average depth of target leads the league. His style of play bodes well for putting up big numbers, so if he returns and leads the Lions to the playoffs, the award should be his.

MOST OUTSTANDING ROOKIE: WR ONTARIA WILSON, WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Honorable Mentions: DI Ralph Holley, WR Charleston Rambo, T Brendan Bordner, WR Shemar Bridges

There’s been a few great rookie performances, but none have been as impactful as Wilson has for the Winnipeg offense. The Blue Bombers lost their top two receivers in Kenny Lawler and Dalton Schoen early in the season. Their offense struggled mightily as they learned to adjust and figure out who would replace that production.

Wilson’s first five games saw him catch just nine passes for 102 yards and a 56.9 receiving grade. Then he really took off. Since Week 6, Wilson has caught 32 passes for 533 yards and an 82.6 receiving grade. He leads the league with 15 explosive receptions and his 3.15 yards per route run average ranks third over that span.

Wilson is proving to be a fast learner in the Canadian game and is on pace for a 1,000 yard season as a rookie. If he can continue this pace, he should have the Most Outstanding Rookie award locked up.

MOST OUTSTANDING CANADIAN: CB TYRELL FORD, WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Honorable Mentions: WR Justin McInnis, WR Tyson Philpot, RB Brady Oliveira

This has been a phenomenal year for Canadian football players in the CFL. McInnis and Philpot have been arguably the two best receivers in the league this year. Oliveira leads the league in rushing yards a year after winning this award. However, none of those guys have been as impactful as Tyrell Ford.

The corner struggled in his first game of the year, allowing seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. In the nine games since, he’s allowed just 19 catches for 290 yards and a touchdown. He’s picked off four passes in that span and has 11 pass breakups. His 12 pass breakups lead the league, as does his 91.5 coverage grade.

Ford is the highest graded defender in the league at 91.2 overall and the most deserving of the Most Outstanding Canadian award.

MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: CB TYRELL FORD, WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Honorable Mentions: HB Rolan Milligan, DI Casey Sayles, ED Malik Carney

At this point, the top defensive player award is basically down to two players. Milligan has been great, leading the league with six interceptions and ranking second with 11 pass breakups. He’s been the leader of Saskatchewan’s defense that has led the team to a West Division 5-4-1 record.

However, this award belongs to Ford thus far. As stated above, he’s the highest graded defender in the CFL. What he’s done to help this Winnipeg defense has been phenomenal. The Bombers started the year with a young, inexperienced defense that struggled to make stops and get off the field. Now, they rank as the number one defense in the league, allowing just 319 yards and 19.7 points per game.

Much of that success can be traced back to the play of Ford, who has elevated everyone around him. Being able to shut down top receivers across the league is not a skill many possess, but Ford has shown this season that he can.

MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: LG PIER-OLIVIER LESTAGE, MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Honorable Mentions: RT Dejon Allen, LT Martez Ivey, LG Ryan Hunter

There’s been some impressive offensive line play across the league this year, and multiple players have a case for this award. Allen, Ivey, Hunter, all three could easily win this award depending on how the second half of the year goes.

At this point though, the award is Lestage’s to lose. The left guard was one of the top offensive linemen in the league last year, and he’s taken another step forward this year. He’s now the highest-graded offensive lineman in the league. He’s not just a one trick pony either. His run blocking grade (78.1) ranks second in the CFL while his pass blocking grade ranks third (78.5).

Lestage has allowed just five total pressures all season, and his pass blocking efficiency score of 99.2 leads the league. The Alouettes have the best offensive line in the CFL and Lestage is the biggest reason why. His ability to excel at whatever he’s asked to do is why he’s the favourite for this award.

JOHN AGRO SPECIAL TEAMS AWARD: KR/PR JANARION GRANT, TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Honorable Mentions: PK René Paredes, PK Sergio Castillo, KR James Letcher Jr.

Paredes has been excellent this year, going 15-for-15 on field goals beyond 40 yards. Castillo’s seven 50-plus yard field goals are just one off the record and he has eight games left. Both kickers have had fantastic seasons, but this award belongs to Grant.

The returner has been an absolute gamechanger for Toronto. As a kick returner, Grant ranks second in the league with a 26.8 yard average. He ranks first with 17 missed tackles forced. He’s scored a touchdown. He’s done all that, and kick return is still a secondary skill for him.

Punt returning is where Grant shines. His 14.2 yards per return average leads the league, as do his three punt return touchdowns. He’s two off the all-time record with half the season remaining. Grant has been the top special teams player this season and should win this award come season’s end.

ANNIS STUCKUS TROPHY (COACH OF THE YEAR): BOB DYCE, OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Honorable Mentions: Jason Maas, Corey Mace

There’s been some great coaching this season. Maas has his Alouettes at 9-1 and sitting alone at the top of the league with no other team even within three games of them. Mace has helped lead a Saskatchewan Roughriders team that went just 6-12 a year ago to a West Division-leading 5-4-1 record, despite losing his starting quarterback for most of that stretch.

There’s been no better story than Bob Dyce and the Ottawa Redblacks though. A year ago this team won four games and missed the playoffs. They retooled their roster this offseason, and Dyce brought it all together. The Redblacks now sit second place in the East Division with a 6-2-1 record.

That alone would be enough to put Dyce up at the top of this list, but when you also add what his team has endured this season it becomes even more impressive. They lost prized offseason signing QB Dru Brown to injury. They have one of the top rushing attacks in the league despite losing star RB Devonte Williams before the season started. They’ve dealt with multiple injuries on the defense, a revamped offensive line, and none of that has slowed them down. If Ottawa can keep rolling and finish the season with a playoff berth, hand this award to Dyce without question.