NFL Betting 2022: Odds, spreads, betting lines for preseason Week 1

• Thursday bet: Titans-Ravens (OVER 31.5) — After dropping two points from the open, the total is one of the more mispriced preseason Week 1 lines

• Thursday bet: NYG (-1.5) at Patriots — The side flipped, but still shy of -3, with the Giants starters likely to play longer than the Pats'

Last updated: August 11, 2022, 12:35 pm EST

Thursday, Aug. 11

Team Spread Total Moneyline Giants -2.5 (-110) O 33.5 (-105) -155 Patriots +2.5 (-110) U 33.5 (-115) +135

• Professor vs. Pupil: Brian Daboll makes his preseason head-coaching debut in familiar Foxborough, where the former longtime Patriots assistant cut his coaching teeth under Bill Belichick for 11 years.

• Reports from Patriots camp indicate a rocky transition on offense under new OC Matt Patricia, who abruptly scrapped the team's long-successful power blocking scheme after two-plus decades for a zone scheme.

• Best Bet: Giants -1.5 — It's safe to project at least some time between Giants first-stringers and Pats second-stringers. The line flipped from +1.5 to -1.5, but since the movement hasn't bumped yet to -3, this looks like a viable betting spot.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Titans +3.5 (-110) O 31 (-110) +160 Ravens -3.5 (-110) U 31 (-110) -190

• Following their stunning Draft trade with the Eagles, the Titans begin life after AJ Brown, who accounted for 89 percent of their pass-play EPA last year. Enter first-round WR Treylon Burks, who's reportedly endured growing pains with conditioning and a new playbook.

• With Ravens first-round C Tyler Linderbaum dealing with a foot injury in camp, Baltimore's interior OL depth should get an early test. The unit ranked 13th in pass-block percentage (69.7) a season ago.

• Best Bet: Over 31.5 — The total has dropped two points from the open, and appears to now be one of the most mispriced opportunities in Week 1.

Friday, Aug. 12

Team Spread Total Moneyline Falcons -1 (-110) O 35 (-110) -120 Lions +1 (-110) U 35 (-110) +100

• One area that Falcons HC Arthur Smith will be watching closely in his first in-game evaluation of his QB battle between vet Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder: deep-ball accuracy. Atlanta's air-yards rate under Smith in 2021 — when Matt Ryan was the triggerman — was 56.1 (7th in the NFL).

• Lions HC Dan Campbell, top pick Aidan Hutchinson quickly endeared themselves to HBO's “Hard Knocks” fans in this week's premier. How Hutchinson hunts Atlanta QBs in his first pro action is of even greater interest: Detroit's blitz percentage (29.4) last season was seventh highest in the NFL.

• Best bet: Under 35.5 — The line moved the opposite direction of the “Hard Knocks” darlings' futures market, and with minimal playtime intel, it's a perfect spot to pound the under on one of the highest totals of preseason Week 1.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Browns +3 (-110) O 36 (-110) +135 Jaguars -3 (-110) U 36 (-110) -155

• New Jaguars HC Doug Pederson has been a breath of fresh air after the disastrous Urban Meyer tenure in Jacksonville, where No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker looks to build on his eye-opening Hall of Fame game debut (sack, pressure in only two series).

• Believe it or not, there's Browns camp news unrelated to Deshaun Watson — though Cleveland did announce this week Watson will make his preseason debut Friday: Pro Bowl return specialist Jakeem Grant‘s torn Achilles abruptly opens the door for RB Demetric Felton (60.7, 60.9 kick and punt return grade, respectively) to earn return duties.

• Best bet: Jaguars -2.5 — If Watson is blocked from playing, this line would move further toward Jacksonville. With Trevor Lawrence and Travis Ettiene set for some initial run, the Jags are the only bet here.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Cardinals +2 (-110) O 32 (-110) +110 Bengals -2 (-110) U 32 (-110) -130

• The first battle between former top picks will have to wait, with newly minted Kyler Murray recovering from covid, while Joe Burrow also works his way back after an appendectomy. While Burrow's 91.2 pass grade per PFF paced the NFL, Murray (88.1) was behind only Burrow and Tom Brady.

• Arguably no Cardinal in camp has soared higher than second-year LB Isaiah Simmons, for whom Arizona has designed a new hybrid “star” spot to maximize his versatility and vast potential. Simmons' pass-rush grade improved in Year 2 (from 54.1 to 66.5), but his coverage worsened (69.9 to 56.9).

Team Spread Total Moneyline Jets pk (-110) O 35.5 (-110) -110 Eagles pk (-110) U 35.5 (-110) -110

• After the devastating news that RT Mekhi Becton (only 48 total snaps last year) will miss Year 3 with another knee injury, naturally the Jets open the exhibition campaign against Philly's formidable front, now anchored by behemoth top pick and camp sensation Jordan Davis.

• Disappointing former first-rounder Jalen Reagor is enjoying arguably his most consistent camp to date, and although it likely doesn’t mean he’ll suddenly be in Philly’s starting WR mix, his push for a roster spot is going well so far. Reagor only managed two games with a grade higher than 62.4 as a sophomore.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Packers +2.5 (-110) O 33 (-110) +130 49ers -2.5 (-110) U 33 (-110) -150

• Green Bay returns MVP Aaron Rodgers but little semblance of pass-catching continuity from a season ago; the Niners insert new QB1 Trey Lance alongside many incumbent skill studs. Developing QB-WR timing, then, is paramount for both parties, but especially Lance's Niners, who dropped back only 93 times (1 big-time throw) with their top pick in 2021.

• Can Packers fourth-round WR Romeo Doubs, one of the buzzier rookies thus far in any NFL camp, build on his early progress as preseason opens? It’d go a long way toward beginning to quell WR depth concerns for Rodgers behind new WR1 Allen Lazard (64.5 receiving grade last season).

Saturday, Aug. 13

Team Spread Total Moneyline Panthers +2 (-110) O 37 (-110) +110 Commanders -2 (-110) U 37 (-110) -130

• Although only two spots separated QBs Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold in the 2018 draft, the distance between the newcomer in Mayfield and holdover Darnold in Carolina's camp already appears much greater.

• Commanders coach Ron Rivera's abrupt dismissal this week of DL coach Sam Mills because of “philosophical differences” was jarring. So too was their star pupil Jonathan Allen‘s reaction: “It's a great game but a terrible business.”

Team Spread Total Moneyline Chiefs +3.5 (-115) O 35 (-110) +145 Bears -3.5 (-105) U 35 (-110) -170

• It’s Mecole Hardman’s turn in the spotlight with Patrick Mahomes following the trade of Tyreek Hill, and reports from Chiefs camp suggest the fourth-year speedster is seizing his shot in a contract year as one of their biggest practice stars.

• While the first look at Justin Fields and his seemingly downgraded supporting cast in new OC Luke Getsy’s system looms large, so too does the continued absence of disgruntled star LB Roquan Smith, whose trade request this week sent shockwaves across the Windy City.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Colts +1.5 (-110) O 34 (-110) +105 Bills -1.5 (-110) U 34 (-110) -125

• Matt Ryan becomes Frank Reich's fifth different starting quarterback in as many seasons with the Colts, but will the former Falcon be their best option since Andrew Luck? The reports from Indy are nothing if not encouraging.

• It's hard to pick nits on the Super Bowl favorite Bills, but the most obvious area to monitor is the secondary, where injured stalwarts Jordan Poyer (elbow) and Tre'Davious White (knee) aren't locks for Week 1. Can Jaquan Johnson and rookie Kaiir Elam ably hold down the fort?

Team Spread Total Moneyline Seahawks +3.5 (-115) O 36.5 (-110) +140 Steelers -3.5 (-105) U 36.5 (-110) -165

• It could be Drew Lock who holds Seattle's key to replacing Russell Wilson this season, while Mitch Trubisky remains the most likely heir in 2022 to Ben Roethlisberger. Buckle up, Seahawks, Steelers fans: Lock and Trubisky have nearly identical passing grades (63.4 vs. 63.6, respectively) in their largest sample seasons.

• One thing both of these new-look passing games should have going for them — if not consistent quarterbacking — is content No. 1 WRs after Diontae Johnson broke the bank days after Seattle's DK Metcalf. How their roles evolve with new QBs, and new deals will be fascinating.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Dolphins -1 (-110) O 31.5 (-110) -115 Buccaneers +1 (-110) U 31.5 (-110) -105

• Don't blink or you might miss the Dolphins' debut pairing of receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle with Tua Tagovailoa. It's also HC Mike McDaniel's debut, but all eyes — if they can keep up — will be on Miami's scintillating skill speed.

• The Bucs appear to have avoided further injury along their O-line following the loss of Pro Bowl pivot Ryan Jensen, as replacement C Robert Hainsey‘s time on the cart during Wedneday's practice was due to cramps. The still-green Hainsey should benefit from new RG Shaq Mason‘s experience.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Saints -1.5 (-110) O 33 (-110) -125 Texans +1.5 (-110) U 33 (-110) +105

• Jameis Winston won't play after spraining his right foot this week, but Saints teammate Michael Thomas, reportedly looking healthy again after missing 2021 with a knee injury, headlines what can be a dynamic WR trio with Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave, who found the end zone on 13 of 65 receptions in 2021.

• No. 3 overall pick Derek Stingley Jr., (41.1 career completion percentage allowed at LSU) by all accounts, is progressing nicely in Texans camp after recovering from a Lisfranc injury sustained last year. Yet he's not expected to debut Saturday vs. his hometown team.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Cowboys +3 (-115) O 31.5 (-110) +125 Broncos -3 (-105) U 31.5 (-110) -145

• It remains to be seen whether Dak Prescott will have sufficient WR juice beyond CeeDee Lamb with Michael Gallup and James Washington sidelined to start the season. But with Dante Fowler Jr. and Anthony Barr on board, DPOY candidate Micah Parsons (tied for 9th in the league in pressures) and All Pro DeMarcus Lawrence are all smiles about the pass rush.

• With underrated Tim Patrick‘s (knee) season over before it began, the key to maximizing Russell Wilson rapidly in the Rockies will be the growth of youngsters Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler alongside Courtland Sutton (one drop on 95 targets in 2021). Reports from Denver suggest Russ is already cooking with his new ingredients.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Rams +3.5 (-110) O 30 (-110) +140 Chargers -3.5 (-110) U 30 (-110) -165

• Few rosters boast more top-end talent and depth than the Chargers, but will new defensive stars Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson be the missing pieces for a Super Bowl-caliber roster? The Bolts' 62.1 team coverage grade ranked 21st; their pass-rush grade (74.1) ranked 13th.

• The tinsel should all be cleaned up when the Rams return to SoFi to begin their title defense. Whether concerns regarding Matthew Stafford‘s sore elbow have cleared is another question, with the strong-armed passer experiencing lingering discomfort despite getting inflammatory shots and extra rest.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Team Spread Total Moneyline Vikings +3.5 (-110) O 34 (-110) +145 Raiders -3.5 (-110) U 34 (-110) -170

• It's easy to see why Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr would be smitten after the Vikings and Raiders replaced Mike Zimmer and Jon Gruden with Kevin O'Connell and Josh McDaniels, respectively — even if it remains tough to envision either club unseating their division's favorite.

• Josh Jacobs‘ usage in Las Vegas' preseason opener, on the heels of his fifth-year team option not being exercised, won't quiet the trade rumors. But McDaniels tried anyway this week, saying he has “no desire” to trade the ex-first-rounder, who's averaged 3.05 yards after contact per rush in his career.