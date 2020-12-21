Week 16 early spread picks for the 2020 NFL season

Week 15 has come and mostly gone, with us earning a 3-0-1 record — including 2-0-1 on written picks. Our pick of the week (BUF/GB teaser) hit, putting us at 9-8 on those. The Green Bay leg of the teaser would not have covered the original line, which you love to see. We’re now 33-27-1 on the season.

There are games on four days this holiday week, and we’ve hopefully found some value in Week 16 for the good folks.

Teasers for Week 16, all of the Wong variety (teasing through 7 and 3):

Tampa Bay, with losses to Chicago and Los Angeles, needs to win the remainder of its regular-season games to secure the best seed among the NFC wild-card teams, or even an outside chance at their first division title since Bruce Gradkowski was their backup quarterback if New Orleans loses Friday to Minnesota. It’s unclear as to whether Matthew Stafford will even suit up for the Lions due to his injuries and the fact that Detroit is no longer in the playoff race.