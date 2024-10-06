Sunday Night Football: Cowboys-Steelers betting preview (odds, lines, best bets)

• QB Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers — over 186.5 passing yards (-110): The fourth-year signal-caller has amassed the seventh-highest PFF passing grade (78.1) through four games, powered by his four big-time throws to just one turnover-worthy play and his 82.0% adjusted completion percentage, the second-best clip in the NFL.

• Dallas holds the rest advantage: The Cowboys head into Pittsburgh a little banged up despite having last played on Thursday night in Week 4.

Game Overview

The bright lights of Sunday Night Football shine on two of the NFL’s most storied franchises in Week 5, with Dak Prescott’s Cowboys heading into Pittsburgh to take on Justin Fields’ Steelers.

Dallas had a bit of tough treading in betting markets through September. They came away with just a 1-3 record against the spread in the first four games following three straight failed covers. Despite the ugly against-the-spread record, they’re a missed field goal this past week away from owning a 2-0 record against the spread on the road.

The Cowboys' lone cover on the year did come in a similar circumstance as this week: as a three-point or less road underdog against an AFC North opponent. However, a range of factors differentiates that matchup from this one, namely the absence of Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (ankle), who is slated to miss the game.

On the other sideline stands the Steelers, who ripped off three straight covers to start the year before dropping Week 4’s matchup with Indianapolis as road favorites. A close loss hasn’t wavered Mike Tomlin or his staff’s belief in rolling with Justin Fields under center despite Russell Wilson ramping up his practice workload.

While much of the media coverage around this team is understandably focused on the quarterback position, their defensive success cannot be overstated. The unit holds the league’s highest overall defense grade (79.0) through Week 4, due largely to their pass rush, led by the elite play of T.J. Watt (90.7 pass-rush grade) and Cameron Heyward (79.0).

Despite ranking in the bottom third of the league in total pressures (57), the Steelers hold the NFL’s second-highest pass-rush win rate (61.6%), indicating they’re poised to erupt in pressure production any day now.

Although the Cowboys are more solidified in pass protection on the interior, tackles Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele have struggled on the edges, having allowed a combined 22 pressures — including six sacks. That could pose a problem against a monster like Watt.

Fields has more than earned the respect of this franchise through September. The fourth-year signal-caller has amassed the seventh-highest PFF passing grade (78.1) through four games, powered by his four big-time throws to just one turnover-worthy play and his 82.0% adjusted completion percentage, the second-best clip in the NFL.

While Fields has surpassed this mark just twice this season, they came each of the past two weeks.

With Russell Wilson waiting in the wings, this Steelers staff is nearing a crucial decision on who will quarterback the team the rest of the year. Fields has the opportunity to slam the door shut in this matchup against a Dallas defense missing its best player.

Cowboys edge defender Micah Parsons (ankle) is slated to miss the contest, leaving Dallas without a player who recorded 31.8% of its total pressures this season. Without Parsons, the team's pass rush doesn’t feature another player with a pass-rush grade over 70.0.

Additionally, the secondary is also limping a bit, with Trevon Diggs (ankle) and Caelen Carson (shoulder) listed on the injury report as questionable. If they aren’t able to go, we will see some extended outings from cornerbacks Amani Oruwariye and Andrew Booth, who were a mixed bag this past week.