NFL Week 8: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

• Courtland Sutton may score against Carolina: Sutton’s eight red-zone targets in 2024 are five more than the next closest receiver and account for 36% of Denver’s total red-zone targets.

• Rachaad White could haul in plenty of catches: Injuries to Buccaneers receivers could lead to a higher-volume game for their best receiving back in White on an offense that has been at its best when getting rid of the ball quickly underneath.

This offseason, we worked on developing “Key Insights,” a data-driven tool that will provide betting guidance throughout the year. Those insights look for strength-on-weakness matchups that could be meaningful through a player prop lens and should begin populating on PFF player pages as the season progresses.

To give a peak behind the curtain at the kind of information those insights provide, here are four of my favorite Week 8 player prop bets stemming from the first run of our Key Insights tool.