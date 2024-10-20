NFL Week 7: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

• Andy Dalton is in a get-right spot: Bet on him to produce two-plus passing touchdowns against a Commanders defense ranked 30th in EPA allowed per pass play.

• Take Kenneth Walker to produce through the air: Walker and the pass-heavy Seattle offense are in another good spot against an Atlanta defense that has given up targets to running backs at a high rate.

This offseason, we worked on developing “Key Insights,” a data-driven tool that will provide betting guidance throughout the year. Those insights look for strength-on-weakness matchups that could be meaningful through a player prop lens and should begin populating on PFF player pages as the season progresses.

To give a peak behind the curtain at the kind of information those insights provide, here are four of my favorite Week 7 player prop bets stemming from the first run of our Key Insights tool.