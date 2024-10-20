NFL Week 7 Anytime touchdown bets

• WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals: Higgins has a near-30% target share against man coverage — 10% higher than Ja'Marr Chase‘s share — and man is the predominant scheme employed by the Browns' defense. In a game with such a high total, expect Burrow to find Higgins in the end zone, taking advantage of the favorable matchup and his tendency to target him frequently against man coverage.

While he is priced at a premium, Kyren Williams finds himself in an excellent position to reach the end zone this week against the Raiders.

Williams has accounted for 76% of his team's touches within 10 yards of scoring, leading the NFL by 5% over the next closest player. He faces a Raiders run defense that ranks in the bottom 10 in several metrics, including the fourth-most yards allowed per carry and sixth-most EPA allowed per carry.

With one of the higher team totals on the board, expect the Rams to rely on their dependable weapon in the red zone.

Second in the percentage of team carries inside the 5-yard line is Achane, who has received 71% of the team's touches from inside his opponents' 10-yard line. While Raheem Mostert also takes some touches, it is likely Achane whom the team will rely on to punch it in from close range.

In addition to his running duties, Achane boasts a 30% target share from within the 10-yard line, as the team also looks to him as a receiving option in these situations.

Always a threat to score from anywhere on the field, expect Achane to be a dual threat as both a runner and receiver when the Dolphins get in close.

According to our PFF matchup tool, no player has a better matchup this week than Tee Higgins, who will be going up against the Browns' defenders.

Higgins has a near-30% target share against man coverage — 10% higher than Ja'Marr Chase‘s share — and man is the predominant scheme employed by the Browns' defense.

In a game with such a high total, expect Burrow to find Higgins in the end zone, taking advantage of the favorable matchup and his tendency to target Higgins frequently against man coverage.