Betting News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 4 Odds and Best Bets

Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play at the line during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

By Eric Eager and George Chahrouri
Sep 27, 2021

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season was a test, with the Green Bay Packers +4 being our only bet from last week’s picks that covered (we do have a play on Monday Night Football).

The good news is that these picks continued to get great closing-line value (the line we bet in this article is better than the closing line with respect to the side we bet). We took the Washington Football Team +9.5, which closed +7, the New York Jets +11.5, which closed +10, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1.5, which at one point during the week was -1.5. Heck, even the Packers closed at +3.

Related: Why betting early is critical to beating NFL markets via Robert Greer

We are 6-7-1 on our written picks so far and 2-1 on our locks of the week, with the Monday Night Football game pending.

We’re on to Week 4, which has a number of intriguing options based on the early betting odds. All our initial reactions and guessing of the lines can be found on the PFF Forecast, which airs LIVE directly after Sunday Night Football and again on Wednesday evening. 

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting DashboardsNFL Player Props toolNFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Week 4 NFL Football Betting Odds (spread, total)

Thursday Night Football

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5, 45.5)

Sunday 1PM ET

Tennessee Titans @ New York Jets (+7.5, 46)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Philadelphia Eagles (+5.5, 55)

Carolina Panthers @ Dallas Cowboys (-4.5, 50)

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints (-8.5, 43.5)

Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Vikings (+1, 52.5)

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears (-3.5, 44)

Houston Texans @ Buffalo Bills (-17.5, 48)

Indianapolis Colts @ Miami Dolphins (-1.5, 43.5) 

Washington Football Team @ Atlanta Falcons (-1, 49)

Sunday 4PM ET

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (-3.5, 49)

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (-6, 53.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Green Bay Packers (-7, 48)

Baltimore Ravens @ Denver Broncos (-1.5, 45)

Sunday Night Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots (+5.5, 49)

Monday Night Football

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 53)

Week 4 NFL Best Bets to Grab Early

Kansas City Chiefs -5.5 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Point (George Chahrouri): Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made more turnover-worthy plays (passes that should be intercepted or bad fumbles) than big-time throws (PFF’s highest-graded throws). Expect some regression for Mahomes, who has had better than a 2-to-1 ratio of big-time throws to turnover-worthy plays in his NFL career.

The Chiefs are 0-3 against the spread this season, which is probably why this line is less than a touchdown. The Eagles will have less rest and are still a little inflated by a Week 1 victory over the hapless Falcons.

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Betting Featured Tools

  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Scores
  • NCAA Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

    Elite CFB Prem Stats+
  • NCAA Scores
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr
College Subscriptions

Unlock College Player Grades and Preview Magazine

$7.99 / mo
$27.99 / yr

Unlock NCAA Premium Stats & PFF Greenline NCAA

$29.99 / mo
$119.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 3 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.