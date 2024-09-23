NFL Week 4 Betting: Best early bets before lines move

• Bet the Eagles (-2.5) to take care of the Buccaneers: These teams are in completely different tiers right now, and a matchup between them should see the Eagles favored by a field goal or more, which is where this line should close come Sunday.

• Tampa Bay is coming off a rough loss: The Buccaneers' secondary was carved up by rookie Bo Nix, who had struggled immensely before the impressive performance. The Buccaneers' run defense has also been a real issue, grading out third worst in the NFL.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 2 minutes

NFL Week 3 is nearly a wrap, and betting lines are now available for Week 3. Here are our favorite early spread picks for the slate.