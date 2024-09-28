NFL Week 4 anytime touchdown bets

• QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Although the “tush-push” or “brotherly shove” play remains a key part of their short-yardage strategy, there simply haven’t been many chances to use it near the goal line this season. However, it’s only a matter of time before those opportunities arise again.

While the Eagles have been productive outside the red zone, this has lowered Jalen Hurts' touchdown value in the betting market.

Although the “tush-push” or “brotherly shove” play remains a key part of their short-yardage strategy, there simply haven’t been many chances to use it near the goal line this season.

However, it’s only a matter of time before those opportunities arise again. At +130, the odds for a Hurts touchdown are too good to pass up.

There are rumors that the Buccaneers may get Bucky Irving more involved in the offense, but it’s unlikely they will move away from White in the red zone, as he holds the seventh-highest percentage of touches inside the 10-yard line.

White also faces an Eagles run defense that has struggled, ranking second-worst in yards per carry allowed.

Additionally, he's a threat in the passing game, receiving 33% of the team's targets inside the 10. With multiple paths to scoring and odds at +180, this bet offers strong value.

Collins has commanded 33% of the Texans' red-zone targets and an impressive 44% of the targets inside the 10-yard line, though he has yet to convert any of those opportunities into catches.

However, in predictive analysis, we focus on opportunity. Collins should see plenty of chances against a Jaguars defense where he holds the No. 2 matchup advantage, according to our WR/CB matchup tool.

With the Texans likely missing Joe Mixon and projected to score nearly four touchdowns, Collins is poised to finally capitalize on his red-zone opportunities.

