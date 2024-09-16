NFL Week 3 Betting: Best early bets before lines move

• The Giants' offense is showing signs of life: New York (+7) is a good bet against a Cleveland Browns team not equipped to win by big margins.

• The Cowboys and Ravens look incapable of lighting up the scoreboard: Take the under on the 48-point total, as both teams are looking lethargic on offense through two weeks.

NFL Week 2 is nearly a wrap, and betting lines are now available for Week 3. Here are our favorite early spread picks for the slate.