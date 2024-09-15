All
NFL Week 2 Best Bets: Back the Jaguars offense to put up numbers against the Browns defense

2Y1YE8G Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

By Daniel Galper

• The Jags offense has everything it needs: Trevor Lawrence has consistently provided the Jaguars with above-average play. With rookie Brian Thomas Jr. profiling as a stud at receiver, this Jaguars unit has top-10 upside.

• Regression seems to be coming: Cleveland certainly has the edge on the defensive side of the ball. However, I’m happy to fade the premium the market is placing on a Browns defense that is unlikely to be as dominant as last year. The Jaguars defense is also solid enough to contain this brutal Cleveland offense.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

After a Week 1 filled with surprises, the NFL season moves forward with more opportunities to analyze and adjust.

In this article, we’ll spotlight a team and quarterback that remain overrated despite an underwhelming season opener. We'll also highlight a team worth buying low on after the market's sharp reaction to their disappointing loss. Let’s dive in.

