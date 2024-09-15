NFL Week 2 Best Bets: Back the Jaguars offense to put up numbers against the Browns defense

• The Jags offense has everything it needs: Trevor Lawrence has consistently provided the Jaguars with above-average play. With rookie Brian Thomas Jr. profiling as a stud at receiver, this Jaguars unit has top-10 upside.

• Regression seems to be coming: Cleveland certainly has the edge on the defensive side of the ball. However, I’m happy to fade the premium the market is placing on a Browns defense that is unlikely to be as dominant as last year. The Jaguars defense is also solid enough to contain this brutal Cleveland offense.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season betting tools, including PFF Greenline, PFF Best Bets, PFF Power Ratings and more! Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

After a Week 1 filled with surprises, the NFL season moves forward with more opportunities to analyze and adjust.

In this article, we’ll spotlight a team and quarterback that remain overrated despite an underwhelming season opener. We'll also highlight a team worth buying low on after the market's sharp reaction to their disappointing loss. Let’s dive in.