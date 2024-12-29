NFL Week 17 Best Bets: Back the Commanders as a real threat in the NFC

The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 17.

In this article, we will identify a quarterback with a brutal schematic matchup. We’ll also buy a surging team that will benefit from favorable on-field factors. Let’s get into it.

These NFC North division rivals have had incredible seasons and will clash in a Week 17 game with playoff-seeding implications. When explaining Minnesota’s success this year, many focus on Sam Darnold‘s resurgence and the Vikings' offensive success. However, a lot of the credit belongs to defensive coordinator Brian Flores, whose unique, blitz-heavy scheme has completely turned around Minnesota's defense.