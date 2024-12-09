All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 15 Betting: Best early bets before lines move

2YW13W2 Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 42-21. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

By Daniel Galper and Judah Fortgang

• The gap between the Broncos and Colts should be larger: This isn’t a favorable matchup for the Colts' offense, which won’t be able to lean on its run game to move the football.

• Sam Darnold has torched subpar defenses all season: Against a Bears defense that places near the bottom of the league in generating pressure, Darnold should once again have all day to throw and pick up big gains.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

NFL Week 14 is nearly a wrap, and betting lines are now available for Week 15. Here are our favorite early bets for the slate.

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.