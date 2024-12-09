NFL Week 15 Betting: Best early bets before lines move

• The gap between the Broncos and Colts should be larger: This isn’t a favorable matchup for the Colts' offense, which won’t be able to lean on its run game to move the football.

• Sam Darnold has torched subpar defenses all season: Against a Bears defense that places near the bottom of the league in generating pressure, Darnold should once again have all day to throw and pick up big gains.

NFL Week 14 is nearly a wrap, and betting lines are now available for Week 15. Here are our favorite early bets for the slate.