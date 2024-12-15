NFL Week 15 Best Bets: Chargers have favorable schematic matchup

The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 15.

Here, we will identify a game that may be higher-scoring than the market expects, with big plays from one particularly undervalued player. We’ll also buy an offense that should become far more pass-heavy than in recent weeks.

The Bengals might be the most over-friendly team in the NFL, as they consistently generate explosive plays on offense and concede them on defense. This week, they face a Titans defense that has impressive surface-level defensive numbers. However, Tennessee's defense has operated as a pass funnel, sporting an elite run defense and a below-average pass defense.