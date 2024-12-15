All
NFL Week 15 Best Bets: Chargers have favorable schematic matchup

2YW24AG Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert drops back to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By Daniel Galper

The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 15.

Here, we will identify a game that may be higher-scoring than the market expects, with big plays from one particularly undervalued player. We’ll also buy an offense that should become far more pass-heavy than in recent weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans (+5, 46.5)

The Bengals might be the most over-friendly team in the NFL, as they consistently generate explosive plays on offense and concede them on defense. This week, they face a Titans defense that has impressive surface-level defensive numbers. However, Tennessee's defense has operated as a pass funnel, sporting an elite run defense and a below-average pass defense.

