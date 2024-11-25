NFL Week 13 Betting: Best early bet before lines move

• A Thanksgiving night battle: In a game featuring an immense amount of star power, two of the brightest play-callers in the NFL and two defenses whose performance tends to rely on the opposing offense more than anything, bet on there to be some fireworks on Thanksgiving night.

• The Packers' and Dolphins' offenses are scoring in bunches: Miami looks back on track with Tua Tagovailoa, and Jordan Love's high-risk play style has Green Bay marching up and down the field.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

NFL Week 12 is nearly a wrap, and betting lines are now available for Week 13. Here is our favorite early bet for the slate.