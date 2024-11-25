All
NFL Week 13 Betting: Best early bet before lines move

2Y20YAT Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

By Daniel Galper

• A Thanksgiving night battle: In a game featuring an immense amount of star power, two of the brightest play-callers in the NFL and two defenses whose performance tends to rely on the opposing offense more than anything, bet on there to be some fireworks on Thanksgiving night.

• The Packers' and Dolphins' offenses are scoring in bunches: Miami looks back on track with Tua Tagovailoa, and Jordan Love's high-risk play style has Green Bay marching up and down the field.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

NFL Week 12 is nearly a wrap, and betting lines are now available for Week 13. Here is our favorite early bet for the slate.

