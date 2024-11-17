NFL Week 11 Anytime touchdown bets

•WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans: According to PFF’s matchup tool, no player has a better matchup than Nico Collins, who is returning from injury to face a Dallas secondary that has struggled all season.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season betting tools, including PFF Greenline, PFF Best Bets, PFF Power Ratings and more! Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Death, taxes, and Kyren Williams finding the end zone. Sean McVay’s offense has consistently provided running backs with red-zone opportunities, from Todd Gurley’s dominant years to Williams' recent success. Williams has taken full advantage of this role, owning a league-high 78% share of touches inside the 5-yard line—10% more than the next closest player.

The Rams have a favorable matchup this week against a Patriots defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in terms of EPA allowed, success rate allowed and most other defensive efficiency metrics. With their ability to move the ball against such a unit, Williams' role in close-range situations becomes even more valuable.

If the Rams reach the red zone, history suggests Williams will be heavily featured, giving him an excellent chance to add another touchdown to his season total.

Click here to see more bets for this game

The Browns’ run game has struggled to find its rhythm since Nick Chubb‘s return, but much of that can be attributed to facing elite run defenses like the Ravens and Chargers, who lead the league in several key run-stopping metrics.

This week, however, offers a far more favorable matchup against a Saints defense that ranks last in both rush EPA and success rate allowed over the past month.

With Chubb coming off the bye and running behind a healthier offensive line, the Browns are poised to lean heavily on their star running back. Against such a vulnerable Saints run defense, expect Chubb to get plenty of opportunities to find the end zone and reclaim his dominant form.

Click here to see more bets for this game

According to PFF’s matchup tool, no player has a better matchup than Nico Collins, who is returning from injury to face a Dallas secondary that has struggled all season. The Cowboys have allowed the most separation of any coverage unit in the NFL.

Collins remains a dominant red-zone threat, boasting an impressive 37% target-per-route-run share in scoring territory—one of the highest in the NFL. Beyond his red-zone prowess, Collins is one of the league's most explosive playmakers, capable of finding the end zone from anywhere on the field.

With the Texans projected for one of the highest team totals on the slate and facing an ideal matchup, Collins is primed to be a focal point in his return from injury. Expect Houston to feed their star receiver and capitalize on his ability to make game-changing plays.

Click here to see more bets for this game



