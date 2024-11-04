NFL Week 10 Betting: Best early bet before lines move

• Bet on Texans to bounce back against Lions: The Texans are likely to get Nico Collins back, which should provide a massive boost to their passing attack, and the Lions are not as efficient as their EPA numbers suggest.

• One team is at its peak and another is at its low point: Detroit is playing good football, but all signs point to the Texans being in position to rebound in Week 10.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

NFL Week 9 is nearly a wrap, and betting lines are now available for Week 10. Here are our favorite early bets for the slate.