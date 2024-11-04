All
NFL Week 10 Betting: Best early bet before lines move

2Y7YH55 Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates with wide receiver Nico Collins (12) in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 in Houston. The Texans defeated the Jaguars 24-20. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

By Daniel Galper

• Bet on Texans to bounce back against Lions: The Texans are likely to get Nico Collins back, which should provide a massive boost to their passing attack, and the Lions are not as efficient as their EPA numbers suggest.

• One team is at its peak and another is at its low point: Detroit is playing good football, but all signs point to the Texans being in position to rebound in Week 10.

NFL Week 9 is nearly a wrap, and betting lines are now available for Week 10. Here are our favorite early bets for the slate.

