NFL Week 10 Best Bets: Count on a shootout between the Colts and Bills

• Colts-Bills has the makings of a high-scoring contest: Facing defenses that should be attacked aerially is perfect for both of these offenses, which have been throwing the ball at higher rates recently.

• Marvin Harrison Jr. is in a quiet smash spot: Harrison's target share skyrockets against man coverages, jumping to a ridiculous 40%, and the Jets play man coverage at a high rate.

The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 10.

In this article, we’ll identify two offenses that could be due for successful days through the air. We’ll also buy low on a receiver who should have plenty of volume in a much easier matchup than expected.