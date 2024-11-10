All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 10 Best Bets: Count on a shootout between the Colts and Bills

2YDP1FH Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) grabs a pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

By Daniel Galper

• Colts-Bills has the makings of a high-scoring contest: Facing defenses that should be attacked aerially is perfect for both of these offenses, which have been throwing the ball at higher rates recently.

• Marvin Harrison Jr. is in a quiet smash spot: Harrison's target share skyrockets against man coverages, jumping to a ridiculous 40%, and the Jets play man coverage at a high rate.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season betting tools, including PFF Greenline, PFF Best Bets, PFF Power Ratings and more! Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 10.

In this article, we’ll identify two offenses that could be due for successful days through the air. We’ll also buy low on a receiver who should have plenty of volume in a much easier matchup than expected.

Buffalo Bills @ Indianapolis Colts (+4, 46.5)

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Player Props
  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Greenline
  • NCAA Greenline
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.