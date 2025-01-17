All
NFL Divisional Round: Anytime touchdown bets

2YK6KKD Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to running back Kyren Williams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

By Judah Fortgang

Anytime touchdown bets allow you to wager on a player to score a touchdown at any point during a game, giving you action until the final whistle.

PFF's picks for these bets are grounded in comprehensive analysis, factoring in player trends and usage, team performance, strength of opponent and other key data points to give you an edge.

Subscribe to PFF+ today!

RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Much like last week’s Josh Jacobs bet, this is another spot featuring a premier running back with a dominant role at the goal line facing a tough defense. As a result, Williams is priced at even money despite his significant workload.

Only Derrick Henry has more touches inside the 5-yard line this season, but Williams leads the NFL with 11 touchdowns from that range. Additionally, as we saw last week, Williams is a threat in the passing game near the goal line, giving him even more opportunities to find the end zone.

With the season on the line for the Rams, expect them to lean on their reliable weapon in Williams when they get in close. At even odds, his role makes this bet too good to pass up.

