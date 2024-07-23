NFL Betting 2024: NFC East preview

• Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' retain a high offensive ceiling: Since he entered the league in 2016, Prescott ranks behind only Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Brock Purdy among active quarterbacks in EPA per play. He has never had a season below 0.13 EPA per play.

• Jayden Daniels is not in a position to succeed in Year 1: Washington will likely struggle to prevent pressure and generate separation on routes, and Daniels' traits, as things stand, won't be able to overcome that.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

For those familiar with my betting content, we often focus on reviewing scenarios involving outcomes that more closely track tails and outlier scenarios, seeking to find edges in the more niche situations, angles and matchups that the market is not properly handling or accounting for.

This NFL betting preview series will hope to follow the same logic, focusing more on tails angles and spots the market is perhaps mispricing. In doing so, we will also touch on key storylines and broad market overviews, which will hopefully allow readers to make their own judgments and bets.

Broad Overview

Let us begin by understanding the base rates and expectations currently priced in the market and refresh ourselves on the teams' high-level performance and offseason changes.