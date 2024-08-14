All
NFL Betting 2024: Best team bet for most points conceded

2T4KAM6 Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) huddles with the defense against the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Chargers defeated the Bears 30-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

By Judah Fortgang

• The Chargers made few significant additions to their defense: The unit struggled in 2023 and is poised to do the same in 2024.

• At 50-to-1 odds, this bet has great value: This defense lacks talent, and if 29-year-old Joey Bosa or 33-year-old Khalil Mack takes a step back or gets hurt once more, it could get ugly quickly for the Chargers.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Los Angeles Chargers to Lead NFL in Points Conceded (50:1 on FanDuel)

The Chargers finished bottom 10 in points allowed last season, pairing that with the 10th-worst expected points allowed per play and the seventh-worst yards allowed per play. And despite not making any notable additions to the defense, the market views the Chargers as the 12th-least likely team to concede the most points.

The defense's supposed strength lies in its line, behind big names in Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. But the underlying numbers on the defensive line simply did not translate into defensive output in 2023. The unit failed to generate quick pressure and struggled to disrupt plays via perfect coverage or pressure to throw off a quarterback's rhythm. And this was with Mack producing well above expectations, which, given his underlying production, should regress next season.

On the secondary side of things, no cornerback placed in better than the 35th percentile in preventing separation last year. Likewise, no safety was better than the 30th percentile, while linebacker Denzel Perryman ranked third worst in PFF coverage grade. And then-rookie Daiyan Henley played only sparsely last season.

This is a defense that lacks talent, and if 29-year-old Bosa or 33-year-old Mack takes a step back or gets hurt once more, it could get ugly quickly for the Chargers, who made almost no additions to the defense via free agency or the draft.

