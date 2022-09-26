Betting News & Analysis

NFL Betting 2022: Week 4 spread picks to bet before lines move

Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with ball during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

By Eric Eager and George Chahrouri
Sep 26, 2022

Take advantage of Seattle Seahawks (+6): The Detroit Lions are favorites in Week 4, but it is far too much against a capable Seattle squad.

Consider Dolphins (+8.5), Buccaneers (+8.5) in a teaser: Tua Tagovailoa continues to play well, and Tampa Bay is set to get Mike Evans, among others, back in the lineup.

Editor's Note: Betting lines are accurate as of post-Sunday Night Football.

TEASER: Miami Dolphins (+8.5) @ Cincinnati Bengals & Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+8.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

• This is a standard Wong teaser where we are able to cross both key numbers of 3 and 7 (the two most common point differentials).

• The Dolphins and first-year head coach Mike McDaniel play their first Thursday Night Football game, which could be a tricky spot for the newcomer. However, Tua Tagovailoa has a top-five PFF passing grade, while Joe Burrow leads the NFL in turnover-worthy plays (PFF’s lowest-graded plays that end up as a turnover more than 50% of the time).

• The Bucs will get healthier and also get Mike Evans back from suspension. After a loss that will be blamed on Brady’s clock management, it would be surprising to see a blowout from a Chiefs offense that has not been as explosive over the past two games, ranking just 13th in expected points added per play (EPA/play measures how much a team improves its chances of scoring points on a given play).

• A reason to be wary here is that both the Bengals and Chiefs have great quarterbacks who are capable of returning to their highest-graded signal-caller form.

