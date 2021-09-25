NFL Week 3 Betting: Darius Butler’s favorite bets of the week

After a strong 3-1 start in Week 1, I regressed to the mean with a 1-3 record in Week 2, bringing my betting record to 4-4 through two weeks.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Every week, I look at who has the edge in these five categories: quarterback, defense, offensive talent, play in the trenches and coaching.

Let’s get to my favorite bets.

Related content for you: NFL Week 3 best bets via Eric Eager and George Chahrouri

Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense will put up points against this Chiefs defense. I know Los Angeles lost a close game to the Dallas Cowboys (and the referees) last week, but I think the Chargers come out guns blazing against the Chiefs. Herbert actually threw for more yards in the last game between these two teams.

If you have any experience betting on the Chiefs in the last couple of years, you know they win games but do not cover. I believe that trend will continue this week.

Derwin James is the No. 1 graded safety through two weeks. I expect him to match up with Travis Kelce early and often. I expect that to be a battle all afternoon, but James should have a slight edge. I can’t wait to see it.

Derwin James: PFF grades by year

Year Snaps played Run-defense grade Coverage grade Overall grade 2018 1,169 82.4 87.7 87.8 2019 299 70.3 83.9 82.3 2021 117 79.8 87.7 89.9

The Raiders pass rush has been excellent this season without blitzing, and it matches up with a Miami offensive line that was absolutely manhandled last Sunday. I’m giving the Raiders defensive front a huge edge.

Derek Carr is on fire. He should be in everyone’s MVP conversation right now based on his play this season. He and Jon Gruden seem to be on the same page, especially in the game’s biggest moments. Defensive coordinators dialed up pressure against Carr for the first couple of weeks, and he has made them pay. Can he continue to play the best ball of his career against a talented Miami secondary? I believe so.

Raiders win and cover at home.

Russell Wilson should outplay Kirk Cousins. Both QBs are coming off of heartbreaking losses in games that they feel like they should’ve won. I have to bank on Russell outplaying Kirk, especially this early in the season. Kyler Murray dominated this Vikings defense, so let's see if Mr. Unlimited can do the same.

I predict DK Metcalf will have his first breakout game of this season. The Vikings secondary will be eyeing Tyler Lockett, so I expect Metcalf to get behind Minnesota's secondary for a couple of game-changing plays. I would hammer the over on Metcalf's 74.5-yard receiving prop.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett: 2021 production

Player PFF receiving grade Targets Receptions aDOT Yards per route run DK Metcalf 68.7 16 10 11.1 1.79 Tyler Lockett 83.8 16 12 17.8 4.48

Dalvin Cook‘s injury/availability is a big factor in this game as well. We will have more details as it gets closer to game time, but I am confident the Seahawks will win with or without Cook in the lineup. If he is held out of the game, I take the Seahawks to win and cover.