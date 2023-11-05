Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

Chiefs-Dolphins Same-Game Parlay: Look for the Dolphins to lean into the rushing attack

2T1WX8D Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

By Judah Fortgang
Nov 5, 2023

• Mostert among the best: Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has been among the very best this season in terms of rush yards over expected and expected points added (EPA) per rush.

• A good matchup for the Dolphins: The matchup against Kansas City should tilt Miami to the run, as the Chiefs rank 31st in EPA allowed per rush and 27th in rushing success rate allowed.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Story: Miami Dolphins lean on ground game in battle with the Kansas City Chiefs

He should be aided by the return of Miami’s two best offensive linemen, offensive tackle Terron Armstead and center Connor Williams, who will significantly reinforce the Dolphins' run-blocking.

The matchup against Kansas City should tilt Miami to the run, as the Chiefs rank 31st in EPA allowed per rush and 27th in rushing success rate allowed. Aside from the matchup, it would also be unsurprising for the Dolphins to try to lean on the run and keep Patrick Mahomes and company off the field.

If the Dolphins turn to the run, it will likely be a function of a low-total game script. Either they play from ahead and play ball control to keep Mahomes off the field, or their passing offense fails to produce explosive plays, further pushing them to their successful and highly effective ground game.

DraftKings SGP Build: 30:1

