News & Analysis

Odds to win Super Bowl 56: Favorites, longshots and teams with a ways to go

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

By Eric Eager
Feb 8, 2021

After a 2020 NFL season that was not even a favorite to be completed half a year ago, we now look ahead to the 2021 campaign.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the Super Bowl as around a field-goal underdog for the second time in their history, earning quarterback Tom Brady his seventh ring and Bruce Arians his first as a head coach.

About seven months stand between us and our next real NFL game, but luckily, odds are available for next year’s Super Bowl. While it’s not the greatest idea to tie your money up for 12 months interest-free, long shots like Tampa Bay at 50/1 at this time last year are certainly fun (and eventually profitable) to have if you have the patience. As such, we go through the current odds and see if there’s any value moving forward.

The Favorites

Kansas City Chiefs (+550), Green Bay Packers (+900)

The Chiefs might be the favorites for the next decade, but unlike this year, there might be better times to take them in the betting market than in the preseason (for example, when they started 6-4 in 2019). The Packers have some uncertainty vis a vis Rodgers but promise to continue being a force in a very weak NFC North.

Elite Teams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+900), Baltimore Ravens (+1200), Buffalo Bills (+1200), Los Angeles Rams (+1200), San Francisco 49ers (+1400)

None of these payoffs is likely worth buying, and especially not the Rams, given the number of things that need to go right just for them to be competitive in the difficult NFC West. If the 49ers were to acquire Deshaun Watson, there would be a chance for the 49ers to make a Tampa Bay-like ascension in 2021, but it’s far from a lock that the 49ers will make such a move.

The Next Tier

New Orleans Saints (+1700), Cleveland Browns (+2200), Seattle Seahawks (+2200), Miami Dolphins (+2500), Indianapolis Colts (+2800), Los Angeles Chargers (+2800), Tennessee Titans (+2800)

New Orleans and Indianapolis will be breaking in new quarterbacks, so buyer beware there. Regression might be in order for Baker Mayfield, Justin Herbert and Ryan Tannehill. Can Miami’s defense repeat what they did in 2020? I don’t think anyone in this group offers the value required to tie up money for that long.

Middle of the Pack

Dallas Cowboys (+3000), New England Patriots (+3000), Pittsburgh Steelers (+3000)

So much uncertainty here, with the fate of Dak Prescott and the quarterback position the biggest question marks among this group. Could they be solved together?

Need Some Work

Minnesota Vikings (+4000), Carolina Panthers (+4500), Arizona Cardinals (+5000), Atlanta Falcons (+5000), Chicago Bears (+5000), Las Vegas Raiders (+5000), Philadelphia Eagles (+5000), Denver Broncos (+6000), Washington Football Team (+6000), Cincinnati Bengals (+6600), New York Giants (+6600), New York Jets (+6600)

This is probably where you’re going to find some value, as there’s some combination of new coaching and/or new quarterbacking with most of these teams. Can Atlanta regain their 2016 magic with Arthur Smith at the helm? Does Denver acquire a competent quarterback to pair with their elite weapons and defense? Can Washington do the same?

The Longshots

Jacksonville Jaguars (+8000), Detroit Lions (+10000), Houston Texans (+10000)

There’s a lot unknown about Houston, but unless Watson stays and they get a lot of luck, it’s going to be hard for them. Detroit’s division could be awful, meaning they could (for the second straight year) have some value as a longshot. Jacksonville has a great deal of young talent and a ton of draft capital.

Betting Featured Tools

  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Power Ratings

    PFFELO Ratings are PFF’s NFL power rankings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NCAA Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

    Elite CFB Prem Stats+
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr
College Subscriptions

Unlock College Player Grades and Preview Magazine

$7.99 / mo
$27.99 / yr

Unlock NCAA Premium Stats & PFF Greenline NCAA

$29.99 / mo
$119.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 21 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.