College Football Playoff Round 1: Second betting market update

Welcome to the second iteration of PFF's College Football Playoff market update.

This article will explain the factors that drive line movements in betting markets, helping you assess whether a change is an overreaction or underreaction to these market influences.

If you aren’t familiar, Click here for a deeper explanation of what we aim to achieve each week.

We’ll also provide an update for each bowl game, where market dynamics differ significantly and are largely influenced by transfer portal entries, player opt-outs and coaching changes.

The first round of the playoff is unique because it presents a coveted home-field advantage for the higher seeds.