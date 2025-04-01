2025 NFL Draft: Best fits for teams that did not spend big in free agency

Cleveland will have to look to the draft: With the No. 2 overall pick, Cleveland could simply take the best player available, such as Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter. However, quarterback remains a pressing need. If the Browns opt for Shedeur Sanders in Round 1, they could look to bolster his protection at the top of Round 2 with someone like Josh Conerly Jr.

NFL teams take different approaches to free agency, and those strategies can shift from year to year depending on roster makeup, the strength of the free agent market or the depth of the draft class at key positions. For some teams, limited free-agent spending may result from recent or upcoming big-money extensions for homegrown talent. Others may target specific players in the first round to fill major needs. According to our friends at OverTheCap.com, the following 10 teams have spent the least in 2025 free agency and are likely to rely heavily on the draft to address key holes.

No team has spent less in 2025 free agency than the Cleveland Browns — though that’s partly due to the looming cost of a Myles Garrett extension. With the No. 2 overall pick, Cleveland could simply take the best player available, such as Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter. However, quarterback remains a pressing need. If the Browns opt for Shedeur Sanders in Round 1, they could look to bolster his protection at the top of Round 2 with someone like Josh Conerly Jr. The Oregon left tackle allowed just one sack in 2024 and earned an 83.6 PFF pass-blocking grade.

The Steelers brought back Mason Rudolph in free agency, but they still lack a long-term answer at quarterback — and with no second-round pick after trading for D.K. Metcalf, they’re light on draft capital if they hope to move up from No. 21. Addressing the QB position early remains a priority. Jaxson Dart could be an ideal fit for Arthur Smith’s offense, as he thrives in both play-action and deep passing. Dart led the nation in play-action dropbacks and threw for over 2,600 yards on such plays. With their next pick at No. 83, the Steelers could turn to running back or offensive tackle. UCF’s RJ Harvey is a strong Day 2 option, having forced 69 missed tackles and averaged 3.88 yards after contact per attempt in 2024.

The 49ers should be in a position to address their cornerback need early with the selection of Will Johnson at No. 11 overall. One of the top prospects at his position, Johnson allowed just a 49.8 passer rating into his coverage over his college career. San Francisco must also start preparing for life after Trent Williams at left tackle. Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery is an ideal scheme fit — his 89.2 run-blocking grade on outside zone plays in 2024 aligns perfectly with the 49ers' offensive identity.

Protecting C.J. Stroud should be the Texans’ top priority. Kelvin Banks Jr. earned an 89.9 pass-blocking grade in 2024, and while the team added Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson in free agency, Banks would provide a long-term solution at left tackle even if he doesn't start right away. Houston could then turn to wide receiver at No. 70, where Jaylin Noel — who led the draft class with a 96.4 PFF grade on deep targets (20-plus yards) over the past two seasons — would bring valuable downfield explosiveness.

The 2025 draft features a deep edge rusher class, so while it would be very on-brand for Howie Roseman to target one at No. 32, it’s also possible the Eagles will address a different position in Round 1 and wait to take an edge later. If they do go edge early — someone like Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart — they can pivot to the interior offensive line at pick No. 64. Arizona’s Jonah Savaiinaea would be a good fit. Though he played both tackle and guard in college, the Eagles are set at tackle, allowing Savaiinaea to slide inside. He earned an 82.7 pass-blocking grade in 2024.

The Raiders could make a splash by selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 6, but if they instead prioritize defense and grab Jahdae Barron, they land one of the top coverage players in the draft. That route would also allow them to circle back to a deep running back class later. Cam Skattebo would be a great fit at No. 37, giving new head coach Pete Carroll the kind of physical, tackle-breaking lead back he loves. Skattebo averaged 4.09 yards after contact per attempt and forced 103 missed tackles in 2024 — second only to Jeanty.

The Dolphins’ most pressing need is upgrading their offensive line, and selecting tackle Armand Membou at No. 13 would be a strong first step. Membou didn’t allow a single sack or quarterback hit on 411 pass-blocking snaps in 2024. With tackle addressed early, Miami could then target an interior lineman at pick No. 48. Jackson offers the versatility to play both guard and tackle, giving the Dolphins the flexibility to put their best five linemen on the field.

Given the depth of the edge defender class, the Falcons could opt to take a wide receiver in the first round and wait to address pass rush later. However, it’s often wise to stay ahead of position runs in the draft. Donovan Ezeiruaku, who tallied 14 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 26 hurries on 428 pass-rushing snaps in 2024, would be a strong Round 1 selection. That would set up Atlanta to target a wide receiver at pick No. 46 — Ja’Lynn Higgins, who earned a 90.5 PFF receiving grade and averaged 2.66 yards per route run in 2024, could be a perfect fit.

Drafting Tyler Booker in the first round would give the Ravens a big, physical presence on the interior of their offensive line. Booker didn’t allow a sack on 395 pass-blocking snaps in 2024 and earned an 86.5 PFF pass-blocking grade. In the second round, Jack Sawyer would be an ideal target to bolster the defense. He finished the 2024 season with a 90.5 PFF overall grade, excelling as a pass-rusher with 10 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 38 hurries on 380 pass-rushing snaps.

Needs: Edge defender, linebacker, cornerback

Edge defender, linebacker, cornerback Prospect fits: ED Mykel Williams, Georgia; DI Alfred Collins, Texas

The Bills added edge defender Joey Bosa in free agency, but with Bosa entering his 10th NFL season, durability and long-term availability remain concerns. Buffalo's best strategy in the 2025 NFL Draft may be to target the best available defensive player at each pick. At No. 30, Mykel Williams would bring a strong run-stopping presence off the edge after earning an 82.9 PFF run-defense grade in 2024. Then, at No. 56, Alfred Collins could reinforce the interior, coming off a season in which he tallied 21 defensive stops.