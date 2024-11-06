2024 Midseason Team of the NFC West

– 49ers offensive linemen take four of five spots: Only the Cardinals’ Hjalte Froholt prevented a clean sweep.

– Competition at the quarterback spot is heating up: The NFC West features three of the top-10 quarterbacks in PFF passing grade, although only one can claim the crown.

We're at the halfway mark (or near enough) of the season, so PFF will dive into each division and present the best players at every position thus far. After diving into the AFC, we'll round things out with the NFC West, where the San Francisco 49ers field 10 selections.

Three top-10 ranked quarterbacks hail from the West, but Purdy holds off a strong challenge from Kyler Murray and Geno Smith to secure the nod with an 83.2 overall grade. You could make a strong case for any of the three, though.

Conner has been leaving defenders on the ground all year, leading the way with 47 forced missed tackles as just a rusher. This is his second straight season recording an 81.0-plus overall grade.

You could go any number of ways here, but ultimately we landed on consistency being key. Despite some fumble problems, D.K. Metcalf makes the team while Samuel has just been a difference maker when on the field. The third spot was harder. Jauan Jennings, Brandon Aiyuk Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett were all contenders, but ultimately we landed on Harrison Jr, who has posted a 78.1 receiving grade for the burgeoning Cardinals.

Shouldn’t he have started to slow down by now? Kittle has been excellent which is bad news for opposing defenses. His 88.5 overall grade is his highest since 2021. That’s no shade to Trey McBride, who has impressed with a 79.5 overall mark.

It was a close run race here with Charles Cross pushing Williams all the way. In fact, Cross has an overall higher grade at 84.6, but the superior work of Williams in pass pro (85.9 grade) means he’s the selection. By the end of the season, the play of Paris Johnson could turn this into a three-way fight.

Banks has the highest run-blocking grade of all guards in the division (74.0), just about doing enough in the process to finish above his Cardinal counterpart in Evan Brown.

The only non-49er on the line, Froholdt is also the only center in the division to grade above 70.0 overall. He’s recorded a sparkling 98.1 pass-blocking efficiency.

Third-round selection Puni has proven an immediate impact player for the 49ers. He’s not only started, but looked the part of an All-Pro. He’s currently the highest-ranked guard in the division with a 76.1 overall grade.

There isn’t nearly as much competition at right tackle as there is on the left side, but McKivitz gets the nod with his improved performance this year. His overall grade has jumped from 65.2 to 72.0.

With Aidan Hutchinson down, Bosa is now one of the favorites to lead the league in pressures. But we shouldn't count out the improving Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Verse, who is just seven behind him at 39 and playing exceptionally well.

This is not a division stacked with production at the interior defensive line spot. Only two guys (Williams and Reed) have graded above 70.0 this year, and they just so happen to be teammates.

Warner remains the best linebacker in the league with his 91.6 overall grade the best at the position. He’s a consistently easy selection when he plays as well as he does. No other linebacker in the NFC West has a grade above 70.0 overall, so this is a next-best selection for Mack Wilson. Regardless, each of the teams will be looking for more from the spot.

Williams is the only every-down player to grade above 70.0 overall, which tells you this is a division that is struggling at corner. Witherspoon squeezes in with some stellar work in run support (86.2 grade), while Lenoir wins the third spot with his superior coverage grade (71.5).

Love gets in on the strength of his work in coverage (71.4), while Baker is a pretty comfortable selection with his all-around game. The Cardinals veteran has recorded a 70.5 overall grade.

Michael Hoecht deserves a mention with his work on the Rams’ field goal unit, but Dee Williams (85.7 special teams grade) prevents Shenault from getting selections as both a special teamer and a returner.