2024 Midseason Team of the AFC East

• Two teams garnering merits in their respective areas: The Jets defense dominates the selection, while the Patriots sweep the special team awards.

• Josh Allen is proving himself a difference-maker: Allen has been particularly impressive with his legs, with the third-highest grade of all quarterbacks when running.

We're at the halfway mark (or near enough) of the season, so PFF will dive into each division and present the best players at every position thus far. Up first is the AFC East, where the 3-6 New York Jets lead with nine selections.

This is a closer call than it may seem with Aaron Rodgers losing out on the strength of what Allen can do when the play breaks down. Allen has been particularly impressive with his legs, recording the third-highest rushing grade of all quarterbacks (89.6).

Cook leads in rushing yards and grade amid a group of AFC East rushers. There are other counterparts who might do more catching the ball, but Cook (career-high 76.3 overall grade) makes up for it with his rushing prowess.

Wilson was making this team even before his ridiculous Thursday night touchdown grab. He’s been a monster after the catch, and with 13 forced missed tackles, is second in the league. The man he is behind? Shakir, who has one more evaded tackle in what is becoming a real breakout season. Hill is both lucky and unlucky to get the nod here. His grades are down, in large part due to issues getting him the ball, but the lack of receiving options in the AFC East has him in.

Henry ranks fourth among of all tight ends in terms of yardage and has been a big positive for the Patriots. His 74.8 receiving grade is the best on New England.

This is an easy pick here, with Armstead our top-ranked tackle on the year at 91.1 overall. He’s allowed just six hurries all season.

Simpson has been a pleasant surprise in New York after a tough year in Baltimore. He’s enjoying his best season as a pro with a 75.7 overall grade and has allowed just seven pressures this season.

Brewer is the second-highest-graded center in the NFL. He’s been an immediate upgrade for Miami’s offensive line.

There’s been a bit of a trade-off with Vera-Tucker, who has seen his pass-blocking grade rise from 2023, but his run-blocking number drop. It’s still good for the best in this division — for now.

Brown has developed into an above-average NFL tackle since being a third-round pick in 2021, which has continued this year. Last year, he gave up five sacks, but he’s yielded only one in 2024.

Rousseau leads the division when it comes to pressures with 39, with only White getting close to his 85.3 pass-rushing grade. The next man up would be the much improved Will McDonald IV, but the superior win rates of Rousseau (18.2%) and White (14.1%) get them the bids.

Time normally wins its battles, but it’s struggling with Campbell, who is still playing at a high level. His 13% pass-rush win rate is the best of all AFC East interior defenders, including 0.4% better than Williams — who hasn’t reached his top form quite yet.

We're going double Jets here, with the highest grades for the division belonging to Sherwood and Williams. This isn’t a division blessed with strong linebacker play outside of New York.

There are some tough options here, and it’s never easy leaving a player like Sauce Gardner out, but ultimately Reed gets the choice over him with fewer yards, touchdowns and penalties allowed. Ramsey is the highest-graded of the three with his good work going largely unnoticed, while Benford has been excellent at preventing separation.

Peppers has been impressive when on the field ,with the biggest knock on him playing time. He’s joined by Tony Adams, who's posted a 72.9 overall grade. A special shoutout is in order to Isaiah Oliver, who could have made this list with more snaps.

The Patriots pull off a clean sweep in special teams, with the team as exceptional as ever exceptional in this regard. Schooler is arguably the best special teamer in the league, while Jones is exceptional at forcing missed tackles as a returner.