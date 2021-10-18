 Week 6 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Baker Mayfield aggravates shoulder injury, Antonio Gibson continues to deal with shin issue | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Week 6 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Baker Mayfield aggravates shoulder injury, Antonio Gibson continues to deal with shin issue

Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) chases Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Oct 18, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings, fantasy football free-agent strategy and start/sit decisions.

Here's a look back at the notable injuries from Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Sign up to be the first to beta test PFF’s new prototype mobile app!

MIA @ JAX | CIN @ DET | KC @ WFT | HOU @ INDGB @ CHI | LAC @ BAL | LAR @ NYG | MIN @ CAR | ARZ @ CLELV @ DEN | DAL @ NESEA @ PIT 

Miami DolphinsJacksonville Jaguars

N/A

Cincinnati Bengals @ Detroit Lions

N/A

Kansas City Chiefs @ Washington Football Team

Washington running back Antonio Gibson was in and out of the game dealing with the stress fracture in his shin. He is going to continue to have to manage the injury for the rest of the season and likely will get worse as the season progresses. Gibson needs rest for it to heal, but the average time is three months.

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts

T.Y. Hilton looked good playing in his first game back from injury, but he left in the second half with a quad injury. This is a typical soft tissue injury that players often experience in camp. He is at risk of missing Week 7 but it won't be a lengthy absence — one to three weeks.

Fellow Indianapolis wideout Parris Campbell suffered a foot injury in the first half of the game. There's concern because he has a history of foot injuries. Images will determine the severity on Monday.

PFF's Player Props Tool leverages PFF's Fantasy Football Projections to reveal betting opportunities within player prop markets.

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

N/A

Los Angeles Chargers @ Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray suffered what looked like a high-ankle sprain. I believe it is Grade 1, so return to play is likely two to three weeks. I expect Murray to miss Week 7 and return after their Week 8 bye.

Los Angeles Rams @ New York Giants

Giants wideout Kadarius Toney aggravated his ankle injury in the first quarter of the game and did not return. I expect him to miss several weeks.

Minnesota VikingsCarolina Panthers

Panthers wide receivers Alex Erickson and Terrace Marshall Jr. suffered concussions during their matchup with the Vikings. They will enter the five-step protocol and are questionable for Week 7.

Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt suffered a potentially serious calf strain in the fourth quarter. An MRI is coming Monday to determine the severity. I would not be shocked if he suffered a Grade 2 strain; if accurate, the timeline is four to six weeks. I expect him to miss at least three weeks and likely land on IR.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield aggravated his shoulder injury. He dislocated it again and likely made his labrum tear worse. Mayfield will tighten the harness and try to grit out the season. The problem is that he is now highly susceptible to another dislocation. He will require surgery in the offseason.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an A/C joint sprain in the second quarter but returned to the game. I expect him to play in Week 7.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos

N/A

Dallas Cowboys @ New England Patriots

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott strained his calf on the game-winning TD pass to CeeDee Lamb. I believe he suffered a Grade 1 strain, which comes with a return-to-play timeline of one to three weeks. The Cowboys have a bye in Week 7, so I don't expect Dak to miss anytime.

PFF’s WR/CB Matchup Chart is a fantasy football tool that you can use to help you set the best lineups. You can toggle between showing the Matchup Advantage column against all projected coverage or the individual defenders. Click here for access.

Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Seahawks starting running back Alex Collins suffered hip and glute injuries, causing him to miss the end of the game. Sounds more banged up than anything serious. He will get eight days of rest with their next game on Monday Night Football. I expect Collins to be ready to roll.

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Scores
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 6 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.