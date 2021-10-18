Week 6 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Baker Mayfield aggravates shoulder injury, Antonio Gibson continues to deal with shin issue

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings, fantasy football free-agent strategy and start/sit decisions.

Here's a look back at the notable injuries from Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

MIA @ JAX | CIN @ DET | KC @ WFT | HOU @ IND | GB @ CHI | LAC @ BAL | LAR @ NYG | MIN @ CAR | ARZ @ CLE | LV @ DEN | DAL @ NE | SEA @ PIT

Washington running back Antonio Gibson was in and out of the game dealing with the stress fracture in his shin. He is going to continue to have to manage the injury for the rest of the season and likely will get worse as the season progresses. Gibson needs rest for it to heal, but the average time is three months.

T.Y. Hilton looked good playing in his first game back from injury, but he left in the second half with a quad injury. This is a typical soft tissue injury that players often experience in camp. He is at risk of missing Week 7 but it won't be a lengthy absence — one to three weeks.

Fellow Indianapolis wideout Parris Campbell suffered a foot injury in the first half of the game. There's concern because he has a history of foot injuries. Images will determine the severity on Monday.

Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray suffered what looked like a high-ankle sprain. I believe it is Grade 1, so return to play is likely two to three weeks. I expect Murray to miss Week 7 and return after their Week 8 bye.

Giants wideout Kadarius Toney aggravated his ankle injury in the first quarter of the game and did not return. I expect him to miss several weeks.

Panthers wide receivers Alex Erickson and Terrace Marshall Jr. suffered concussions during their matchup with the Vikings. They will enter the five-step protocol and are questionable for Week 7.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt suffered a potentially serious calf strain in the fourth quarter. An MRI is coming Monday to determine the severity. I would not be shocked if he suffered a Grade 2 strain; if accurate, the timeline is four to six weeks. I expect him to miss at least three weeks and likely land on IR.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield aggravated his shoulder injury. He dislocated it again and likely made his labrum tear worse. Mayfield will tighten the harness and try to grit out the season. The problem is that he is now highly susceptible to another dislocation. He will require surgery in the offseason.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an A/C joint sprain in the second quarter but returned to the game. I expect him to play in Week 7.

Dallas Cowboys @ New England Patriots

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott strained his calf on the game-winning TD pass to CeeDee Lamb. I believe he suffered a Grade 1 strain, which comes with a return-to-play timeline of one to three weeks. The Cowboys have a bye in Week 7, so I don't expect Dak to miss anytime.

Seahawks starting running back Alex Collins suffered hip and glute injuries, causing him to miss the end of the game. Sounds more banged up than anything serious. He will get eight days of rest with their next game on Monday Night Football. I expect Collins to be ready to roll.