Week 3 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: A.J. Brown and Christian McCaffrey dealing with hamstring injuries

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings, fantasy football free-agent strategy and start/sit decisions.

Here's a look back at the notable injuries from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Texans. He was ruled out immediately, which is not a good sign. I believe he is suffering the serious end of Grade 1 or possibly a Grade 2 strain. I expect McCaffery to be out three to four weeks.

Bears QB Justin Fields underwent an X-ray on his throwing hand. They came back clean and he will be good to go for Week 4.

Colts G Quenton Nelson was carted off of the field in the second quarter with an ankle injury. He suffered a high-ankle sprain. I expect Nelson to miss at least three weeks and possibly land on IR.

Titans WR A.J. Brown suffered a hamstring strain early against the Colts. I believe he suffered either a Grade 1 or Grade 2 strain. Imaging will clarify the severity of the strain, which will dictate the amount of time he will miss. RTP for a Grade 1 strain is one to three weeks and a Grade 2 is four to eight weeks. The Titans will be cautious with their superstar due to the high reinjury rate of 20-25%.

Saints OT Terron Armstead suffered an elbow injury during the first quarter against the Patriots. I believe he suffered a hyperextended elbow. Treatment and a brace should have Armstead ready to play in Week 4.

Patriots RB James White suffered a serious hip injury during the second quarter against the Saints. I believe he suffered a hip subluxation similar to Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa. I do not expect to see White return this season and this could possibly be career threatening.

Giants WRs Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard suffered hamstring injuries during their matchup with the Falcons. Further tests will determine if they suffered Grade 1 or Grade 2 strains. I expect them to at least miss a couple of weeks.

Steelers WR Juju Smith-Schuster hurt his ribs in the third quarter. It is unclear if he fracture ribs or damaged cartilage. I expect him to miss Week 4.

Jets WR Elijah Moore suffered a concussion against the Broncos. He will enter into the five-step concussion protocol. Moore will have to make it through the protocol with no set backs in order to play in Week 4.

Broncos WR KJ Hamler hurt his knee in the second quarter against the Jets. It is hard to tell in the video exactly what happened, but it looked like he landed with his leg extended. I believe he may be suffering from a bone bruise, PCL injury and/or an ACL injury. Hamler is in jeopardy of landing on IR and missing at least three weeks.

Seahawks RB Chris Carson came out of the game with a hamstring injury but returned to the game. I believe he sustained a Grade 1 strain. RTP typically is one to three weeks. Depending on how his body responds, he could be ready for Week 4. Carson is someone you need to monitor this week.

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett suffered a knee injury but returned to the game. I believe he suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain. RTP is one to two weeks. I expect Lockett to be able to play in Week 4.

Packers WR Davante Adams took a brutal shot to the upper chest/head area. The Packers' medical staff seemed to let Adams back on the field very quickly. Thankfully, nothing bad happened when he went back into the game. It is unclear how and why he was cleared so quickly but it is something to monitor this week.