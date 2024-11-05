PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Most-picked 2025 NFL Draft prospects for every team

• Travis Hunter in Carolina: The Panthers could take another quarterback, but the two-way star may be too good to pass up.

• A new quarterback for the Browns: Miami's Cam Ward has a 91.4 overall grade, the best in the country at the position, with his 20 big-time throws tied for the fourth-most.

The midpoint of the 2024 NFL season is here. Some teams are focused on playoff seeding, while others have already shifted their attention to scouting and the draft. Although the offseason doesn’t begin in earnest until February, draft season is perennial.

Based on preliminary usage of the 2025 PFF Mock Draft simulator, below is a list of the most popular picks for each team.

Arizona Cardinals: Dl Kenneth Grant, Michigan (19.6%)

The Cardinals have turned some heads this season due to the breakout play of their offense, but the defense (30th in EPA per play) remains a work in progress. Much of that stems from a pressure percentage that ranks 29th and a defensive line that needs more talent. Grant’s 40 pressures over the last two years are tied for 26th among all defensive linemen, making him a good addition next to Darius Robinson and B.J. Ojulari.

Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

Atlanta Falcons: Edge LT Overton, Alabama (14.2%)

The Falcons have been in dire need of pass-rush help since even the preseason, with the Matthew Judon trade offering only marginal solutions. Overton has been one of the bigger risers throughout the 2024 season, with his 30 pressures tied with 11th among all edge rushers.

After losing Mike Macdonald, Baltimore’s secondary has been problematic all season, allowing the most explosive passes in the NFL and ranking 27th in passing EPA per play. With Brandon Stephens set to be a free agent, Revel could fill his role. The East Carolina star had his year cut short due to a torn ACL but generated elite coverage grades of 84.7 and 87.0 over the last two years.

The Bills made a major splash in their receiving corps by adding Amari Cooper, but he’ll be a free agent at the end of the year. Egbuka has recorded a receiving grade of 74.5 or better each of his four years at Ohio State and has dropped only nine of his 232 targets.

Carolina Panthers: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado (31.3%)

A two-way talent like Hunter doesn’t come around very often, making him a tantalizing option for Carolina at first overall. The Buffaloes star has posted an 86.1 receiving grade with 2.61 yards per route run as well as an 86.5 overall defensive grade, making 11 stops and tallying two interceptions along with four pass breakups. Fielding the least talented roster in the NFL, Hunter would be a major upgrade on either side of the ball in Charlotte — if not both.

Cincinnati Bengals: Dl Kenneth Grant, Michigan (16.5%)

Cincinnati’s defense has been underwhelming, sitting 26th in EPA per play, not to mention totaling only 116 pressures so far (22nd). With B.J. Hill set to be a free agent at the end of the year and little depth next to him inside, Grant would be a home run pick. He’s posted run defense and pass-rushing grades of 73.0 or better in both 2023 and 2024.

Chicago Bears: OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota (22.4%)

The Bears have their franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams, but the team hasn’t been able to protect him effectively enough, with Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright both allowing 15 or more pressures already — and Wright giving up four sacks. Ersery’s 6-foot-6 frame has catalyzed his pass-blocking success, where he’s given up only 22 pressures across 675 pass-blocking snaps from 2023-24.

Cleveland Browns: QB Cam Ward, Miami (20%)

Deshaun Watson is not only out for the season with a torn Achilles but was horrific by ranking 28th among qualifying quarterbacks in overall grade. It feels like the Browns have no choice but to draft a quarterback if they’re picking this high, and Ward would be a phenomenal selection. His 91.4 overall grade is the best in the country at the position, with his 20 big-time throws tied for the fourth-most.

There might not be a more obvious player-team connection heading into the 2025 NFL Draft than Jeanty to Dallas. The Boise State star and Heisman frontrunner leads the country with an astronomical 95.3 overall grade, including a 97.3 rushing grade. His 65 missed tackles forced and 19 runs of 15-plus yards are also top-two among all rushers. The Cowboys rank 31st in team rushing grade thanks to lackluster play from Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott.

Denver Broncos: WR Isaiah Bond, Texas (25.6%)

The Broncos have their quarterback of the immediate future in Bo Nix, but it’s time to upgrade his pass-catchers, as Denver ranks 29th in receiving grade. The speedster Bond has notched receiving grades of 74.7 or better in each of the last two seasons, including recording grades of 89.3 or better in all four areas of the field this year.

The Lions will get back Aidan Hutchinson from a season-ending injury, but the team still needs a reliable secondary edge rusher, given that the team’s leading healthy edge rusher only has eight pressures. Sawyer has recorded 22 or more pressures in the last three seasons, including a pass-rushing grade of 80.0 or better in 2023 and 2024.

The Packers’ defensive line has underperformed all year, especially in rushing the passer — where no regular starter has a pass-rush win rate above 10%. Walker is excellent in exactly that area, recording an 80.5 pass-rushing grade or better in all three years in Lexington. Walker’s 82.9 pass-rushing grade ranks fifth among qualified defensive linemen this year.

Joe Mixon is under contract for two more years and has been effective with a 78.5 rushing grade, but he is 28, and the Texans could still use a viable backup or another asset for C.J. Stroud in the passing game. Judkins is as prolific as a runner as they come, and he’s improved his receiving grade to 72.0 this season, although he has just 45 catches for 357 yards in his collegiate career.

Indianapolis Colts: S Malaki Starks, Georgia (24.5%)

Indianapolis’ defense has struggled throughout 2024, sitting 26th in EPA per play. With Julian Blackmon’s contract expiring, Starks could be a very worthwhile replacement at safety. Having played over 400 snaps at free safety, in the slot or in the box, Starks is a versatile defender with terrific ball skills, having recorded an 80.0 overall grade or better in each of the last two seasons.

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Will Johnson, Michigan (48.8%)

The Jaguars defense has lacked cohesion throughout 2024, sitting 32nd in EPA per play. Upgrading the secondary would help, and Johnson fits the bill perfectly. The Wolverine has posted an overall grade of 75.0 or better in the last three years, racking up at least two interceptions and two pass breakups in all of those campaigns.

The Chiefs’ interior offensive line is maybe the best in the NFL, but tackle has been more of a question mark given that none of Jawaan Taylor, Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia has posted an overall grade above 65.0. Simmons has improved his pass-blocking efficiency every year of his career and has permitted only two pressures on 158 pass-blocking snaps this season.

Neither Aidan O’Connell nor Gardner Minshew has proven to be a viable option at quarterback, with the Raiders sitting 31st in team passing grade. Landing a bonafide star like Sanders is very much in play this high in the draft. Sanders’ 91.1 overall grade is tied for second among all qualified quarterbacks, and his 90.6 passing grade sits third. His microscopic 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate would be a major boon in avoiding giveaways.

An elite receiving tight end who played at Michigan? That sounds like a player drawn up in a lab for Jim Harbaugh’s group. Loveland’s 2.74 yards per route run rank seventh among tight ends with 10 or more targets this year. He’d be a tremendous addition to a receiving corps that needs more juice next to the promising Ladd McConkey.

The Rams have had issues in their secondary all year, ranking 31st in coverage grade and 28th in EPA per play against the pass. Morrison was limited to just 314 snaps in 2024 due to injury, but his 90.2 coverage grade since 2022 is tied for 28th-best among 200 qualifying cornerbacks — and ahead of names like Nate Wiggins and Mike Sainristil.

Miami Dolphins: OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas (26.5%)

The Dolphins possess the seventh-best offensive line by overall grade, mainly due to the phenomenal play of Terron Armstead at left tackle. On the other side, though, Austin Jackson has struggled. Having allowed only four sacks on 1,313 career pass-blocking snaps, Banks would help keep Tua Tagovailoa upright.

The Vikings’ cornerbacks haven’t fared especially well in 2024, with none posting an overall grade above 66.0. Plus, given that all of Byron Murphy, Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin will hit the market at the end of the year, Minnesota should seek a long-term solidified option. Burke has been solid every year of his tenure in Columbus and has recorded a coverage grade of 65.0 or better every year.

Currently, the Patriots currently field the third overall pick for the second straight year. If quarterbacks (or even someone like Michigan DL Mason Graham) secure the top two slots, then GM Eliot Wolf might sprint in the card with Hunter’s name written on it. He would upgrade a receiving corps that ranks 30th in receiving grade and a defense that’s 28th in EPA allowed per play.

The Saints have spiraled since their fast start, and the team’s weak defensive line has been a major contributing reason. New Orleans sits 30th in overall grade by defensive linemen, including the 31st overall grade against the run. Graham’s 92.3 run defense grade this year — the third-best among all defenders with 200-plus snaps — would definitely help.

Few expected the Jets to be picking this high in the preseason, let alone to focus on upgrading their defensive line. But New York ranks 25th in overall grade by its interior defensive lineman, a group needing another impact player next to Quinnen Williams. Graham’s 89.9 overall grade is second among all defensive linemen, while his 24 pressures are tied for third.

In his return from a torn ACL, Daniel Jones has still succumbed to the same mistakes we’ve come to expect. His 66.1 overall grade ranks 25th among qualifying quarterbacks, and his 2.0% big-time throw rate is tied for fifth-lowest. The Giants should seek a certifiable upgrade at quarterback to replace Jones in the long term, and Ward would do just that — if he fell to the 10th pick, which Big Blue currently holds.

Philadelphia Eagles: Edge LT Overton, Alabama (17.2%)

Both Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham will be free agents after this season, which makes it likely Philly will have to tap into the reservoir of edge talent in 2025. Overton’s 78.7 pass-rushing grade and 72.1 run-defense grade could offer insurance.

The only Steelers receiver to post a receiving grade above 70.0 is, unsurprisingly, George Pickens. Pittsburgh needs to finally hammer home a viable complement to the star, and Egbuka would be exactly that. His 85.2 receiving grade is tied for 10th among players with 25 or more targets, with the Buckeye displaying the ability to win regularly in the slot.

Both Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir are set to be free agents at the end of the 2024 season, and it’s unlikely the team will be able to afford both. Plus, Ward hasn’t been as stingy as usual this year, with a 61.7 coverage grade. Morrison would pair incredibly well with burgeoning rookie Renardo Green.

Seatle Seahawks: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan (12.1%)

Seattle’s offense is relatively loaded in terms of receiving talent, but that doesn’t mean you can’t add more. Loveland has been as prolific of a pass-catcher as they come at tight end, posting an 80.5 receiving grade or better in each of the last two years. He’s dropped just two of 60 targets this year (3.3%).

Tampa Bay’s defense has been buoyed by the standout play of Yaya Diaby, but the team’s collective edge rushers sit 21st in pressure rate, with no other edge rusher winning on more than 12.6% of reps. Scourton would fix that in a heartbeat, given his 67 pressures over the last two years, not to mention his stellar 84.2 run-defense grade in 2024.

Tennessee Titans: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona (20.5%)

The Titans offense has been in disarray all season, sitting 30th in EPA per play. After shipping DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City, McMillan could replace that big-play vertical threat. The 6-foot-5 receiver ranks seventh among qualifiers with 3.23 yards per route run while forcing 22 missed tackles, tied for the most in the country.

Washington has been one of the best revelations in the NFL this season, but its defense needs work across all three levels. Dorance Armstrong has been productive off the edge, but no other edge rusher has generated a pass-rush win rate above 14%. Sawyer’s 89.9 pass-rushing grade over the last two years ranks 40th among at least 200 qualified edge rushers.

