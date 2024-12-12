PFF Grades and Data: Everything you need to know for every NFL Week 15 game

• Jalen Ramsey has still been a good run defender: This season, Ramsey’s 82.2 run-defense grade this season ranks 13th among qualifying cornerbacks.

• Khalil Shakir vs. Amik Robertson in the slot will be key to watch: Shakir ranks second in the NFL with 521 receiving yards from the slot, while Robertson has given up the third-most receiving yards to players lined up in the slot with 321 yards permitted.

Ahead of NFL Week 14, our media team has dived deep into the numbers to deliver key insights for every NFL matchup, highlighting the hidden storylines and standout performances that shape each game.

One matchup to keep an eye on is when the Rams have the ball on third-and-7-plus-yard- situations, as they have struggled to convert in this spot. Los Angeles’ 15% conversion rate ranks third-worst. Conversely, the 49ers have allowed the highest conversion rate on third-and-long at a 34% clip this season. San Francisco’s coverage has allowed open targets to receivers at a 59% rate in these situations as well.

Stopping George Kittle is a priority for the Rams defense, considering San Francisco’s All-Pro tight end is coming off his season high in receiving yards. Over the last five games against San Francisco dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season, the Rams have found a way to limit Kittle compared to prior history.

To start his career against Los Angeles from 2017-20, Kittle hauled in 39 receptions for 646 yards (92 per game), with four touchdown grabs, 427 yards after the catch and 15 explosive catches of 15 or more yards. In looking at the five games since 2021, Kittle has mustered 18 receptions for 153 yards (31 per game) and 74 yards after the catch with two touchdowns and three explosive receptions.

Rico Dowdle continues to string together good games with his 329 rushing yards since Week 12, the second-most behind Saquon Barkley. Dowdle is earning yards after contact, creating explosive run plays in the process. His 241 yards after contact over the same timeframe also trails only Barkley, as Dowdle’s 4.1 yards after contact per attempt over the last three weeks is good enough for fifth-best at the running back position.

Now in his eighth season, right tackle Taylor Moton continues to play an important role in Carolina’s offense as a pass protector. Moton’s current streak of 823 pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack is the longest among all offensive lineman, which dates back to Week 6 of the 2023 season.

Patrick Mahomes’ 90.1 passing grade on third down this season is the highest among all quarterbacks, and his 148 dropbacks without a turnover-worthy play are the most. The next-nearest quarterback without a turnover-worthy play on the money down is Spencer Rattler with 31.

On the other side, cornerback Denzel Ward has played disruptive coverage all season, with his 17 forced incompletions leading all players. That also marks a single-season high for the Browns’ seventh-year corner.

Throughout his career, Jalen Ramsey has offered run support for each team he’s played on. This season, Ramsey’s 82.2 run-defense grade this season ranks 13th among qualifying cornerbacks. The Dolphins will need all hands on deck slowing down Texans running back Joe Mixon, who’s having a big year rushing. His 599 yards after contact are the 12th-most at his position.

If Houston has hopes of getting pressure on Tua Tagovailoa this week, the Texans will need to do so knowing he enters this week with the quickest average time to throw at 2.29 seconds. The Texans rank 13th overall in average time to pressure at 2.5 seconds. They also slot 21st as a team with a 12.1% pressure rate on throws 2.3 seconds or less.

In his first full season as a starter, linebacker Jamien Sherwood has been nothing short of a reliable player in all facets of play; his 75.8 overall grade is the 12th-best at the linebacker position. Notably, Sherwood has flashed against the run, with his 49 run stops the second-most at linebacker.

As a team, Jacksonville ranks last with just 39% of contested targets caught among all of its pass-catchers. Conversely, the Jets enter this week with the eighth-highest rate of contested targets in coverage at 18%. In turn, this could provide the Jaguars with more opportunities to either improve their contested catch rate — or perhaps sink to a lower rate.

The Commanders offense is starting to experience the second-half slide that has plagued Kliff Kingsbury-led offenses in the past. In the first nine weeks of the season, the Commanders’ 6.5 average yards per play ranked second in the NFL only behind the Ravens. However, since Week 10, they have dropped to 19th in the league at an average of 5.1 yards per play.

Allowing yards after the catch has been a weak spot for the Saints defense this season. On average, New Orleans has permitted 6.3 yards after the catch per completion, the third-highest in the league — only in front of the Cowboys and Browns.

Sunday could be an incredible day for the Ravens’ juggernaut rushing attack. The Giants rush defense ranks 30th in rushing yards per attempt allowed and have surrendered the highest 10-plus-yard rush rate (15.6%). On the season, Lamar Jackson’s 6.1 yards per carry ranks third among rushers with 50-plus attempts this season, while Derrick Henry’s 5.9 yards per carry sits fifth.

If the Ravens are able to continue their rushing dominance, the Giants will have to pass their way back into the game. Regardless of who the quarterback is, the Giants have struggled to do so this season. Their 5.77 passing yards per attempt and their 74.7 team passer rating both rank last in the league.

Trey Hendrickson has been on a tear for the Bengals defense this season. His 65 total pressures are the most in the NFL, and his 21.8% pass-rush win rate ranks third only behind Myles Garrett and Aidan Hutchinson.

The Titans have struggled to keep opposing offenses out of the end zone in red-zone situations this season. They have allowed a touchdown on 64.4% of such drives, which ranks 28th in the NFL. This week, Tennessee draws a Bengals offense that has scored a touchdown on 69% of red-zone drives, the second-highest rate in the NFL.

Drake Maye has found more success going up against man coverage than zone coverage so far in his rookie season. Among 32 qualifying quarterbacks, his 108.9 passer rating against man coverage ranks seventh-best, while his 80.5 passer rating against zone coverage ranks fifth-lowest. He is likely to face more zone against a Cardinals defense that is playing zone coverage on 75% of coverage snaps, which ranks sixth-highest among defenses.

James Conner has been one of the hardest players to tackle as a runner or receiver, but the Patriots will have as good a chance as any to get him down cleanly. Alongside Josh Jacobs, Conner leads the league with 72 total missed tackles forced on runs and receptions. Meanwhile, the Patriots sit next to the Steelers with the fewest missed tackles on defense at 83.

Since Week 11, Anthony Richardson‘s 82.9 PFF passing grade ranks eighth among 32 qualifying quarterbacks, while his 7.7% big-time throw rate sits fifth in that same timeframe.

Colts pass-catchers will have to win the contested catch battle against this Broncos secondary. The Broncos have contested a target on 25.6% of attempts, the second-highest rate in the league behind only the Chargers.

Lions slot corner Amik Robertson will have his hands full with Khalil Shakir, who has emerged as one of the league’s most productive slot receivers. Shakir ranks second in the NFL with 521 receiving yards from the slot, while Robertson has given up the third-most receiving yards to players lined up in the slot with 321 yards permitted.

Jared Goff leads the NFL with 164 play-action dropbacks, and he has been highly productive on those throws with 1,580 passing yards — 259 more than the next-best quarterback — and 12 passing touchdowns (second-most). But the Bills have done a good job defending play action this season with only 7.1 yards per attempt allowed — which ranks second-best.

Justin Herbert has been successful going vertical this season with 55 pass attempts and 656 passing yards targeting vertical routes, both ranking second among quarterbacks. His 91.2 passing grade on such throws also sits fifth-best. The Buccaneers have given up a 126.3 passer rating when targeted by vertical routes, which is the third-highest mark among defenses.

Both Rachaad White and Bucky Irving are big factors in the Buccaneers passing game, especially with their run-after-catch ability. White ranks fourth at the position with 419 yards after catch, and Irving is tied for seventh with 391. However, the Chargers are the best defense in the NFL at limiting yards after catch, allowing a league-best 4.7 yards after the catch per reception.

Pittsburgh has limited quarterbacks from scrambling to the tune of just 31 rushing yards on scrambles this season. The next-closest team is the Dolphins, who have permitted 110 scramble rushing yards. Jalen Hurts will test the Steelers on runs, as his 323 yards rushing on scrambles are the third-most in 2024.

The success of the Eagles’ running game with the addition of Saquon Barkley has also helped Hurts with play action compared to last season. Hurts’ 79.4 passer rating on play action in 2023 ranked 29th among 32 qualifying quarterbacks. This year, he’s vaulted his passer rating on play action to 116.5, which ranks ninth.

Zach Charbonnet had a breakout performance in Week 14 against the Cardinals with a career-high 134 rushing yards, 125 of which came after contact. His 125 rushing yards after contact were the third-most by any player in a game this season. For the Packers defense, 77% of the rushing yards they have given up have come after contact, the third-highest mark among defenses.

Jordan Love’s ability to evade sacks under pressure is one of his best traits. On 119 pressured dropbacks, he has taken 11 sacks, compiling only a 9% pressure-to-sack ratio that ranks third-best among qualifying quarterbacks. The Seahawks rank top 10 with a strong 36% pressure rate, but they have only been able to convert 17% of their pressures into sacks — which is the fourth-lowest mark among defenses.

Sam Darnold was nearly perfect throwing outside the numbers against the Falcons in Week 14, completing 10-of-11 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. On the season, his 17 passing touchdowns on attempts outside the numbers ranks tied for first among quarterbacks. Yet the Bears have only given up five passing touchdowns on attempts outside the numbers, fewer than any other defense.

Caleb Williams saw a season-high 23 blitzes when he faced the Vikings defense in Week 12, but he handled the aggression well, completing 75% of his passes against the blitz for 192 yards and two touchdowns. His 92.3 passing grade against the blitz in Week 12 is still the second-highest by any quarterback against the blitz in a game this season (minimum 10 dropbacks). Additionally, the 143.9 passer rating the Vikings allowed in coverage while blitzing the Bears is the highest they have given up in any game this year.

Drake London has been using his size to his advantage, co-leading the NFL (alongside Terry McLaurin) with 20 total contested catches. The Raiders don’t give up contested catches easily, though, only allowing a 41% catch rate on contested targets — which ranks second-best among defenses.

Brock Bowers gets targeted short of the first-down marker quite often, but he does a good job at turning those targets into positive plays. He leads the entire NFL with 79 targets short of the sticks and 24 receiving conversions on those targets. This is an area the Falcons can be attacked, as they have given up a conversion on 24% of targets faced short of the sticks — which is the fifth-highest mark among defenses.