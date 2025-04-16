PFF’s 2025 NFL Draft Show returns with Cris Collinsworth and all-star analyst lineup

PFF is back with wall-to-wall coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft — streaming on YouTube, X, Fubo and Peacock.

Live from PFF’s Cincinnati studio, Sunday Night Football’s Cris Collinsworth will be joined by Trevor Sikkema, Dalton Wasserman, Max Chadwick and more, for real-time reactions, exclusive grades, in-depth player evaluations and analyst breakdowns as the draft unfolds.

Full Schedule

Round 1 | Thursday, April 24 | 7:45 PM ET

Reactions and analysis from Cris Collinsworth, Trevor Sikkema, Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman

PFF’s YouTube, X Channels and Fubo TV

Round 1 Recap | Thursday, April 24 | Immediately Following Round 1

Featuring Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers

NFL Stock Exchange YouTube Channel

Day 2 Mock Draft | Thursday, April 24 | Immediately Following Round 1

Featuring Max Chadwick, Dalton Wasserman, Gordon McGuinness and Mason Cameron

PFF’s YouTube & X Channels

Rounds 2 and 3 | Friday, April 25 | 6:45pm ET

Reactions and analysis from Trevor Sikkema, Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman

PFF’s YouTube, X Channels and Fubo TV

Rounds 4-7 | Saturday, April 26 | 12:00 pm ET

Reactions and analysis from Trevor Sikkema, Max Chadwick, Dalton Wasserman, Gordon McGuinness and Mason Cameron

PFF’s YouTube and X Channels

Draft Recap Show | Sunday, April 27 | 12:00 pm ET

Featuring exclusive PFF Draft Grades for all 32 NFL Teams from Trevor Sikkema, Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman

PFF’s YouTube, X Channels and Peacock

Proudly Supported by PrizePicks and Jack Link’s

This year’s PFF NFL Draft Show is presented by PrizePicks, the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America. Participating in the NFL Draft for the first time, PrizePicks is the best place to win cash while watching sports. Additional support is provided by Jack Link’s DUOS, combining two legendary jerky flavors in one bag to fuel football fans during the NFL Draft.