NFL Wild Card Weekend: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.
Offense
QB: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
RB: Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
WR: Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
WR: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE: Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens
Flex: WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans
LT: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles
LG: Ben Powers, Denver Broncos
C: Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens
RG: Spencer Anderson, Pittsburgh Steelers
RT: Spencer Brown, Buffalo Bills
Defense
EDGE: Denico Autry, Houston Texans
EDGE: Von Miller, Buffalo Bills
DI: Greg Gaines, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DI: Teair Tart, Los Angeles Chargers
LB: Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles
LB: Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills
CB: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans
CB: Kamari Lassiter, Houston Texans
S: Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles Chargers
S: Tony Jefferson, Los Angeles Chargers
Flex: Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
Special teams
K: Zane Gonzalez, Washington Commanders
P: Tommy Townsend, Houston Texans
K/PR: Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins
ST: Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
OFFENSIVE PLAYER AND ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
McConkey was incredible in the Chargers' loss to the Texans, averaging 5.32 yards per route run. Two of his nine receptions in the game came on contested catches, and he finished the game with a career-high 91.0 PFF receiving grade.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: CB Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans
Stingley was targeted 10 times by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the Texans' win on Saturday afternoon. While he did allow five receptions for 62 yards, he also broke up a pass and recorded two interceptions, finishing the game with a 94.9 PFF coverage grade.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles did a good job protecting Jalen Hurts on Sunday afternoon, with the offensive line combining to allow eight pressures. All of those came on the interior, with tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson not allowing any pressures from 26 pass-blocking snaps.