NFL Wild Card Weekend: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

Offense

QB: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

RB: Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

WR: Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

WR: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TE: Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

Flex: WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans

LT: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles

LG: Ben Powers, Denver Broncos

C: Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

RG: Spencer Anderson, Pittsburgh Steelers

RT: Spencer Brown, Buffalo Bills

Defense

EDGE: Denico Autry, Houston Texans

EDGE: Von Miller, Buffalo Bills

DI: Greg Gaines, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DI: Teair Tart, Los Angeles Chargers

LB: Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles

LB: Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills

CB: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans

CB: Kamari Lassiter, Houston Texans

S: Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles Chargers

S: Tony Jefferson, Los Angeles Chargers

Flex: Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

Special teams

K: Zane Gonzalez, Washington Commanders

P: Tommy Townsend, Houston Texans

K/PR: Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

ST: Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

OFFENSIVE PLAYER AND ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

McConkey was incredible in the Chargers' loss to the Texans, averaging 5.32 yards per route run. Two of his nine receptions in the game came on contested catches, and he finished the game with a career-high 91.0 PFF receiving grade.

Stingley was targeted 10 times by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the Texans' win on Saturday afternoon. While he did allow five receptions for 62 yards, he also broke up a pass and recorded two interceptions, finishing the game with a 94.9 PFF coverage grade.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles did a good job protecting Jalen Hurts on Sunday afternoon, with the offensive line combining to allow eight pressures. All of those came on the interior, with tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson not allowing any pressures from 26 pass-blocking snaps.