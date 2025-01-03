2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 18

• Puka Nacua extends his lead at the top: Nacua's edge in PFF receiving grade grew to 1.4 points after a strong Week 17 effort against the Cardinals.

• A.J. Brown leapfrogs Nico Collins for No. 2: While Brown had a quiet week, he did haul in a touchdown for the third straight game. Meanwhile, Collins is in the midst of a quiet three-game stretch.

Nacua was targeted 13 times and caught 10 passes for 129 yards against the Cardinals in Week 17. His first four catches gained 10-plus yards, including three explosive gains, and he finished the night with five catches of 15-plus yards. Nacua forced three missed tackles, averaged 7.3 yards after the catch per reception and generated 4.16 yards per route run.

The 2023 fifth-round pick has been dominant since returning to the field in October. Since Week 8, he ranks first in adjusted target rate (42.7%), yards after the catch (502), yards after contact (223), first downs (46), missed tackles forced (18), explosive gains (29), yards per route run (3.36) and PFF receiving grade against zone coverage (92.8).

He ranks second in targets (99), catches (75), receiving yards (955) and PFF receiving grade against man coverage (92.8). Nacua is also a top-10 receiver in yards after the catch per reception (6.7) and catches of 20-plus yards (11).