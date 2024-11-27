2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 13

• A stellar November for Amon-Ra St. Brown: The Lions star caught 30 of his 32 targets for 339 yards, 21 first downs and eight explosive gains of 15-plus yards.

• Another rookie enters the mix: Broncos seventh-round pick Devaughn Vele has hauled in 32 of his 40 targets this year.

Collins enjoyed a big second quarter against Tennessee with a five-yard touchdown catch midway through the period and a 56-yard catch with three minutes remaining in the half. He recorded another explosive gain of 16 yards in the fourth quarter and finished the day with five catches for 92 yards.

Collins has tallied nine catches for 146 yards in his first two games back from injury. He’s moved the chains five times and has two catches of 20-plus yards. Houston has utilized him from the slot more in his return. He had five slot targets through his first five games of the season and has six over the last two weeks. He’s caught five of those passes for 66 yards and two first downs.

Brown hauled in six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown against the Rams. He recorded four explosive gains on the night, including two catches of 25-plus yards. Brown forced six missed tackles, averaged 8.0 yards after the catch per reception and gained 47 yards after contact.

Brown has totaled 39 catches for 727 yards on the season (10th). He’s been targeted 14 times on play-action plays this season, with six targets coming over the last three weeks. He’s caught every target over that span, all first downs, for 125 yards. Four of those catches have gone for 15 or more yards.

Week 12 was a bye week for the Bengals.