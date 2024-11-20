2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 12

• Puka Nacua makes his debut: The Rams star racked up seven catches for 123 yards and a score against New England.

• A lull for Zay Flowers: The Ravens star has mustered only six catches for 73 yards in his last two games.

Collins returned on Monday night after missing five games. He recorded four catches on the night for 54 yards, with most of his yards coming from a 33-yard gain midway through the third quarter.

Collins has posted 36 catches for 621 yards this season, with nine catches of 20-plus yards. Despite his absence, he still ranks first in yards per route run (3.39) and grading against zone coverage (91.8) while remaining top 10 in threat rate (27.9%), explosive gains (19) and grading against single coverage (86.9).

Brown hauled five passes for 65 yards against Washington with four first downs. He secured two catches of 15-plus yards on the night, one of which was a 25-yard gain early in the first quarter.

Brown has tallied 12 catches for 210 yards over his last three games and has moved the chains nine times. Ten of his targets have come from the intermediate level of the field, where he’s caught six passes for 107 yards and earned a 92.4 receiving grade.

Higgins also returned to the field after a three-game absence, recording nine catches for a season-high 148 yards against the Chargers, with four gains of 20-plus yards. He had another injury scare at the end of the first quarter after taking a hit to the back while being tackled but returned a few plays later. Higgins later recorded a 42-yard touchdown on another fourth-down play late in the third quarter.

The Bengals star was targeted four times on late downs and moved the chains three times. He’s been targeted 18 times on late downs this season, catching 12 passes for 186 yards and four touchdowns. He’s moved the chains each time and ranks first in receiving grade on late downs (90.7).