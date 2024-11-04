NFL Week 9: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Lamar Jackson en route to his third MVP Award: Jackson’s pursuit of a third MVP award gained momentum on Sunday, as the Ravens quarterback earned a 93.0 PFF grade in the big win over the Broncos.

• Jayden Daniels claims Rookie of the Week: Daniels had another stellar outing as the Commanders defeated the New York Giants to move to 7-2. Daniels finished 15-for-22 for 209 yards and had a pair of big-time throws with no turnover-worthy plays.

• PFF Premium Stats has everything you need: Click here to access all the grades and data that make PFF's rankings possible.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

PFF's NFL Week 9 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

To unlock full access to PFF's player grades, Premium Stats 2.0 and much more, subscribe to PFF+.

Offense

QB: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

RB: Joe Mixon, Houston Texans

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

WR: Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

TE: Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Flex: WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

LT: Brandon Coleman, Washington Commanders

LG: Patrick Mekari, Baltimore Ravens

C: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders

RG: Mekhi Becton, Philadelphia Eagles

RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Defense

EDGE: Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

EDGE: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

DI: Dalvin Tomlinson, Cleveland Browns

DI: Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots

LB: Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

LB: Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles

CB: Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins

CB: Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals

S: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

S: Kamren Kinchens, Los Angeles Rams

Flex: CB Jack Jones, Las Vegas Raiders

Special Teams

K: Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills

P: Corey Bojorquez, Cleveland Browns

K/PR: Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers

ST: Marcellas Dial, New England Patriots

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson’s pursuit of a third MVP award gained momentum on Sunday, as the Ravens quarterback earned a 93.0 PFF grade in the big win over the Broncos. He posted an adjusted completion rate of 94.4%, with a drop and a throwaway accounting for two of his three incompletions.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Hendrickson was unstoppable in the Bengals' win over the Raiders, recording four sacks, three quarterback hits and two hurries on 31 pass-rushing snaps. He earned a 95.9 PFF pass-rushing grade and posted a 40.0% pass-rush win rate.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Daniels had another stellar outing as the Commanders defeated the New York Giants to move to 7-2 on the year. Daniels finished 15-for-22 for 209 yards and had a pair of big-time throws with no turnover-worthy plays, earning an 88.2 PFF grade on the day.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Buffalo Bills

Every starter on the Bills' offensive line earned a PFF pass-blocking grade of 75.0 or better in the win over the Dolphins, with just three total pressures getting to Josh Allen in the game.