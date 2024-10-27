NFL Week 8 — updates from PFF's in-game grading

PFF is thrilled to enhance your game-day experience with our in-game grading feature—a long-awaited capability that allows you to track data and grades in real time as the action unfolds.

For the first time, you can follow along as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play during live action. You’ll have access to their initial assessments for up to 90 minutes after the final whistle, providing an immediate and insightful look into player performance.

This new feature offers a dynamic way to engage with both the game and PFF analytics as events unfold on the field.

Here are the highest-graded players from the early slate of Week 8 games, along with some initial analysis.

Click here to jump to a game:

TEN@DET | BAL@CLE | GB@JAX | IND@HOU | ARI@MIA

PHI@CIN | ATL@TB | CHI@WAS | NYJ@NE

Gibbs was the star of the show for the Lions offense, averaging 11.5 yards per carry. Two of his runs went for 10 or more yards, including a 70-yard touchdown run, and he forced a pair of missed tackles.

Smith and Garrett were menaces off the edge for the Browns this afternoon, combining for 20 total pressures. Smith had 10 quarterback hurries from 34 pass-rushing snaps, while Garrett racked up a quarterback hit and nine quarterback hurries.

Willis did what was needed in limited work in relief of Packers quarterback Jordan Love. He went 4-for-5 for 55 yards and added 23 yards on four carries on the ground, including a pair of kneel-downs.

The Colts wound up with the three highest-graded players in this game after our first pass at the game, but the Texans had eight players who played 20 or more snaps on offense and finished the game with a PFF grade above 70.0.

A forced fumble helped Dimukeje to the highest grade in this game, but the story of the game was the Kyler Murray-to-Marvin Harrison Jr. connection getting going again. Harrison averaged 3.08 yards per route run, picking up 111 yards and a touchdown on six catches.

S Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons: 90.7

HB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: 90.2

QB Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons: 86.2

Robinson was efficient on his 13 carries, picking up 63 yards. He averaged 2.31 yards after contact per carry and forced three missed tackles. He was also a factor in the passing game, catching all six passes thrown his way for 37 yards and forcing another pair of missed tackles.

Maye played the best he has in the NFL before leaving the game with a head injury. He went 3-for-6 for 23 yards with a big-time throw and rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown from three carries.

Hurts scored three times on the ground and had, by far, his best game as a passer this season. He went 17-for-21 for 243 yards and a touchdown and recorded a big-time throw with no turnover-worthy plays.