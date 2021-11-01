Week 8 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Saints QB Jameis Winston likely done for the year, Jaguars RB James Robinson leaves game with lower-leg injury

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings, fantasy football free-agent strategy and start/sit decisions.

Here's a look back at the notable injuries from Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Steelers K Chris Boswell suffered a concussion in the second quarter and will enter the five-step concussion protocol. If he doesn't suffer any setbacks during each step of the protocol, then he will play in Week 9.

Browns OT Jack Conklin dislocated his elbow in the second quarter. He is likely to go on IR as return-to-play (RTP) is three to four weeks.

Panthers QB Sam Darnold suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter and will enter the five-step concussion protocol. If he doesn't suffer any setbacks during each step of the protocol, then he will play in Week 9.

N/A

Bears RB Damien Williams sustained a knee injury early in the contest and did not return. The specifics and severity of the injury are unclear. Imaging today will bring clarity to the situation.

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter. Hilton will enter the five-step concussion protocol, but he has more hurdles to jump due to his early-season neck surgery.

Jets OT George Fant suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter. The exact injury and severity is unknown. Tests today will provide clarity.

WR Denzel Mims suffered a finger injury in the second half of the game and did not return. The Jets have a short turnaround but I don't believe his injury to be serious.

Eagles WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside suffered an ankle injury during their matchup with the Lions. The specifics and severity of the injury is unclear. Imaging today will bring clarity to the situation.

WR Jalen Reagor sustained an ankle injury in the first quarter. He suffered what appeared to be an eversion ankle sprain. His foot was not stuck in the ground, so I believe he avoided a high-ankle sprain. He potentially could miss a couple of weeks, as RTP is typically two to three weeks.

N/A

Jaguars RB James Robinson suffered an injury in the first quarter. It was thought of to be an ankle injury but coach Meyer said it was a heel bruise after the game. More clarity will come over the next day or two.

Chargers RB Justin Jackson suffered a quad injury. I do not believe it is serious and expect him to be ready for Week 9.

Saints QB Jameis Winston suffered a serious knee injury in the first half. He is at least dealing with an MCL sprain but I fear he tore his ACL and potentially his meniscus. Imaging today will confirm the injury.

N/A

N/A