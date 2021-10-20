NFL Week 7 Offense Rankings

The NFL is suddenly awash with elite, high-powered offenses, and they come attached to some of the best teams in the league. Everything is coming up Dallas Cowboys at the moment, and they power their way to the No. 1 spot on the PFF rankings for offenses, jumping ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs — whose turnovers belie an offense that is still very much cooking.

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals ensure that the NFC West is still very well represented, while the Buffalo Bills remain an elite offense despite coming up just short on a critical quarterback sneak in a narrow loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

Tier 1

The Dallas Cowboys own the top offensive line in the NFL through the first six weeks of the season, boast a talented receiver room that has only grown deeper as players such as Cedrick Wilson step up due to injuries and Dak Prescott is playing better than he ever has before. All of that is paired with a smart offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, who has shown incredible adaptability to call the best plays to attack whatever the defense is giving his offense on a week-to-week basis. Only the Bills have a higher rate of scoring drives than Dallas' 51.5% mark. This is the best offense in football right now.

The Chiefs can’t stop turning the ball over in high-leverage situations, but that tends to come and go in waves rather than remain a chronic problem. They have 13 turnovers as an offense, but 10 of them have been in opposing territory, far more than any other team. No team finishes drives with a touchdown more often than Kansas City (40.4%), and the gap between it and the next team is huge. Even with all those turnovers, the Chiefs rank third in expected points added (EPA) per play, and we have ample evidence that this team can pull things together and be the best offense in the league when that happens. The Chiefs haven’t been as unstoppable this season as in the past, but don’t let that cause you to think their offense isn’t still one of the most formidable units in the game.

When Josh Allen is playing at his peak, there’s little way of stopping this Bills offense. No team in the NFL has a higher rate of scoring drives than Buffalo, and it is consistently making smart decisions and play calls to maximize its potential of winning games. Even when those decisions don’t pay off, the process is sound. Buffalo took criticism for trying to sneak for a first down and win the game against Tennessee rather than playing for overtime in Week 6. The decision didn’t work out for them, but before that sneak, Allen had converted 29-of-31 such attempts on third- or fourth-and-1. Allen’s PFF grade isn’t quite where it was a season ago, but an 83.7 mark still puts him inside the top 10.

Tom Brady has been the league’s best quarterback this season, which is absurd given that he's 44 years old. It’s tiring to continue bringing that fact up, but it’s so anomalous that it bears repeating. Brady has 18 big-time throws to just one turnover-worth play and has as good a group of receivers to throw to as anyone. Even in the team’s loss to the Rams, Brady played well. He has the second-fastest average time to throw in the NFL, getting the ball out of his hands quickly and minimizing any chance pressure has to affect his game. The Bucs' offense will be hard to stop this season.