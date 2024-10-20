NFL Week 7 — live updates from PFF's in-game grading

PFF is thrilled to enhance your game-day experience with our in-game grading feature—a long-awaited capability that allows you to track data and grades in real time as the action unfolds.

For the first time, you can follow along as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play during live action. You’ll have access to their initial assessments for up to 90 minutes after the final whistle, providing an immediate and insightful look into player performance.

This new feature offers a dynamic way to engage with both the game and PFF analytics as events unfold on the field.

Here are the highest-graded players from the early slate of Week 7 games, along with some initial analysis.

Click here to jump to a game:

NE@ JAX | SEA@ATL | TEN@BUF | CIN@CLE | HOU@GB

MIA@IND | DET@MIN | PHI@NYG

The Lawrence-Thomas connection was on show again for the Jaguars in today's win in London. Lawrence went 15-for-20 for 193 yards with a touchdown and a big-time throw. Thomas caught all five of his targets for 89 yards and a score, averaging 4.94 yards per route run on the day.

Click here to see live PFF grades

While the running backs dominated early, it was edge defender Derick Hall who effectively called game, picking up a fumble return for a touchdown. He was also productive as a pass rusher, with a quarterback hit and three hurries, along with another two pass-rush wins that didn’t result in pressure from 23 pass-rushing snaps.

Click here to see live PFF grades

Epenesa’s grade continues to be boosted by the big play earlier in the game, but interior defender Ed Oliver has gradually improved his grade throughout the day. From 20 pass-rushing snaps, he has now racked up a quarterback hit, three hurries and another pass-rush win that didn’t result in pressure.

Click here to see live PFF grades

Higgins has been targeted seven times through three quarters, turning them into four receptions for 82 yards. He is averaging 3.42 yards per route run and has forced a pair of missed tackles after the catch.

Click here to see live PFF grades

Wilson delivered a strong all-around performance in the Packers' victory over the Texans. In just six pass-rushing snaps, he recorded two sacks. Against the run, he made a tackle that resulted in a defensive stop. In coverage, he added another tackle for a defensive stop and forced an incompletion.

Click here to see live PFF grades

The Colts' star offensive lineman continued his impressive season, as he didn't lose a single one of his 29 pass-blocking snaps, according to our first pass at grading. He also impressed as a run-blocker, earning a 78.4 PFF run-blocking grade.

Click here to see live PFF grades

Branch had an incredible game despite allowing 71 yards in coverage. He recorded an interception, forced an incompletion and recorded three defensive stops in coverage. He also added a stop against the run.

Click here to see live PFF grades

Nakobe Dean had one of the best games of his young career, recording three defensive stops from 13 snaps in run defense. He also made an impact as a pass rusher, tallying a pair of sacks and a quarterback hit from five pass-rushing snaps.

Click here to see live PFF grades