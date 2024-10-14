NFL Week 6: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Caleb Williams has the best game of his career: The Bears quarterback finished the game with four touchdowns, a pair of big-time throws and an 87.9 PFF grade, leading all quarterbacks this week.
• The loss of Aidan Hutchinson will be huge for the Lions: Hutchinson won a ridiculous 59.1% of his pass-rushing snaps and earned a 95.1 PFF grade on the day.
PFF's NFL Week 6 Team of the Week is live!
Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.
Offense
QB: Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
RB: Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
WR: Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Flex: WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
LT: Bernhard Raimann, Indianapolis Colts
LG: Matthew Bergeron, Atlanta Falcons
C: Ryan Neuzil, Atlanta Falcons
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
RT: Zach Tom, Green Bay Packers
Defense
EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
EDGE: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
DI: Karl Brooks, Green Bay Packers
DI: Davon Godchaux, New England Patriots
LB: Nate Landman, Atlanta Falcons
LB: Elandon Roberts, Pittsburgh Steelers
CB: Levi Wallace, Denver Broncos
CB: Tykee Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S: Brian Branch, Detroit Lions
S: Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers
Flex: Carlton Davis III, Detroit Lions
Special teams
K: Eddy Pineiro, Carolina Panthers
P: Ryan Rehkow, Cincinnati Bengals
K/PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
ST: Rodney McLeod, Cleveland Browns
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK AND ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Williams had the best game of his career to date in the Bears' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He finished the game with four touchdowns, a pair of big-time throws and an 87.9 PFF grade, leading all quarterbacks this week.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
Hutchinson was once again putting up some ridiculous stats before his season-ending leg injury in the Lions' win over the Dallas Cowboys on the road on Sunday afternoon. He won a ridiculous 59.1% of his pass-rushing snaps and earned a 95.1 PFF grade on the day.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens once again dominated on the ground, averaging 4.8 yards per carry in the win over the Washington Commanders, but they also excelled in pass protection. Of the 10 pressures allowed by their offensive line, six came from rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten, with the rest of the line combining to allow just four.