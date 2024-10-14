NFL Week 6: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Caleb Williams has the best game of his career: The Bears quarterback finished the game with four touchdowns, a pair of big-time throws and an 87.9 PFF grade, leading all quarterbacks this week.

• The loss of Aidan Hutchinson will be huge for the Lions: Hutchinson won a ridiculous 59.1% of his pass-rushing snaps and earned a 95.1 PFF grade on the day.

PFF's NFL Week 6 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

Offense

QB: Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

RB: Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

WR: Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Flex: WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

LT: Bernhard Raimann, Indianapolis Colts

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Atlanta Falcons

C: Ryan Neuzil, Atlanta Falcons

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

RT: Zach Tom, Green Bay Packers

Defense

EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

EDGE: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

DI: Karl Brooks, Green Bay Packers

DI: Davon Godchaux, New England Patriots

LB: Nate Landman, Atlanta Falcons

LB: Elandon Roberts, Pittsburgh Steelers

CB: Levi Wallace, Denver Broncos

CB: Tykee Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

S: Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

S: Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers

Flex: Carlton Davis III, Detroit Lions

Special teams

K: Eddy Pineiro, Carolina Panthers

P: Ryan Rehkow, Cincinnati Bengals

K/PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

ST: Rodney McLeod, Cleveland Browns

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK AND ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: QB Caleb Williams , Chicago Bears

Williams had the best game of his career to date in the Bears' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He finished the game with four touchdowns, a pair of big-time throws and an 87.9 PFF grade, leading all quarterbacks this week.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Hutchinson was once again putting up some ridiculous stats before his season-ending leg injury in the Lions' win over the Dallas Cowboys on the road on Sunday afternoon. He won a ridiculous 59.1% of his pass-rushing snaps and earned a 95.1 PFF grade on the day.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens once again dominated on the ground, averaging 4.8 yards per carry in the win over the Washington Commanders, but they also excelled in pass protection. Of the 10 pressures allowed by their offensive line, six came from rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten, with the rest of the line combining to allow just four.