NFL Week 5 PFF ReFocused: Miami Dolphins 43, San Francisco 49ers 17

The Miami Dolphins went into San Francisco and gave QB Jimmy Garoppolo the welcome back he was not expecting. Miami cruised to a 43-17 win and outgained the 49ers 436 yards to 259.

STORY OF THE GAME

Garoppolo was abysmal before getting the hook for C.J. Beathard in the second half. He completed only seven of his 17 pass attempts for 77 yards and two interceptions and even struggled from a clean pocket, connecting on only 6-of-14 clean-pocket attempts for 72 yards and the two interceptions.

Beathard was no better from a clean pocket, as he only picked up 81 yards after completing just 7 of his 13 attempts, although he did throw a touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne.

The great George Kittle was held to 44 yards on seven targets and four catches and had one dropped pass. It was a day the 49ers offense would like to forget.

The ageless wonder Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns. When he was kept clean by the young Dolphins offensive line, he completed 16-of-18 balls for 219 yards, and he even threw for 131 yards on 13 dropbacks when the San Francisco pass rush did find its mark.

The Dolphins only rushed for 100 total yards, with emerging star Myles Gaskin leading the way with 57 yards — 34 of them coming after contact — on 16 carries. Fitzpatrick spread the ball evenly to his receivers, with tight end Mike Gesicki catching five balls on seven targets, Preston Williams having four catches on six targets and DeVante Parker hauling in two catches on three targets.

ROOKIE WATCH

Dolphins rookie offensive linemen Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley both played all 49 snaps for the Miami offense in the win. Lynn Bowden Jr. played eight total snaps; he did not have a target but rushed for 4 yards on three carries and picked up one first down.

Dolphins rookies on the defensive side of the ball were limited. Raekwon Davis paced the rookies with nine total snaps, Brandon Jones played six and made a tackle. Noah Igbinoghene and Tyshun Render both played five snaps.

Javon Kinlaw was limited to 32 snaps for the 49ers; he had three tackles but could not pick up a QB pressure across 15 pass-rushing snaps. Brandon Aiyuk played 45 snaps and saw four targets come his way. He came down with three catches for 44 yards and two first downs.

