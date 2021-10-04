Week 4 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: David Montgomery injures knee, Jimmy Garoppolo leaves game with calf injury

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings, fantasy football free-agent strategy and start/sit decisions.

Here's a look back at the notable injuries from Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.

Brown's OT Jedrick Wills Jr. was carted off of the field in the third quarter. He has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 1 that has caused him to some time in each game since. In my opinion, it would be best for the Browns to sit Wills for a week or two to let his ankle heal. If they play him in Week 5, he is at high risk for reinjury.

The Saints' Tony Jones Jr. was carted off of the field with an ankle injury in the second quarter. I have been unable to see any video of the injury and I am unsure of the severity. I will follow up when more information comes out.

Dolphins WR Will Fuller injured his hand in the second quarter. There are no reports on if his x-rays were clean or not yet. I will update once more information comes out.

Washington Football Team TE Logan Thomas suffered a hamstring strain on the opening play of the game. I expect Thomas to miss at least Week 5. RB Antonio Gibson took a shot to the ribs in the fourth quarter and did not return. There is no news if x-rays were negative. OT Brandon Scherff and WR Dyami Brown both suffered what appeared to be knee sprains. The severity is unclear and I will follow up after information about their testing comes out.

Bears RB David Montgomery suffered a hyperextended knee late in the game against the Lions. I believe he suffered an MCL sprain. If he got lucky and only suffered a Grade 1 sprain then, he will miss one to two weeks. If he suffered a Grade 2, he will be out for two to four weeks. Imaging Monday will give a clearer picture.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo injured his calf late in the first half against the Seahawks. He did not return to the game and I expect him to miss Week 5. Return-to-play for Grade 1 strain is one to three weeks. I do not expect Jimmy G to get his job back.

OT Trent Williams suffered a shoulder injury and did not return. It is unclear the exact injury, as there are conflicting reports about Williams injuring his elbow or shoulder. Coach Shanahan mentioned it as a shoulder injury and said he was concerned. I will go off of that information: It's typically not a good sign if you can't return to a game due to a shoulder issue. He will undergo further testing on Monday and I will provide an update.

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion in the second quarter and did not return. He will enter the five-step concussion protocol. Bridgwater's activity needs to be followed as the week progresses.

