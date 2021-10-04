NFL News & Analysis

Week 4 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: David Montgomery injures knee, Jimmy Garoppolo leaves game with calf injury

Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs with the football in the first half against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Oct 4, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings, fantasy football free-agent strategy and start/sit decisions.

Here's a look back at the notable injuries from Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.

Carolina Panthers @ Dallas Cowboys

N/A

Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Vikings 

Brown's OT Jedrick Wills Jr. was carted off of the field in the third quarter. He has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 1 that has caused him to some  time in each game since. In my opinion, it would be best for the Browns to sit Wills for a week or two to let his ankle heal. If they play him in Week 5, he is at high risk for reinjury.

Houston Texans @ Buffalo Bills

N/A

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints

The Saints' Tony Jones Jr. was carted off of the field with an ankle injury in the second quarter. I have been unable to see any video of the injury and I am unsure of the severity. I will follow up when more information comes out.

Tennessee Titans @ New York Jets 

N/A

Indianapolis Colts @ Miami Dolphins 

Dolphins WR Will Fuller injured his hand in the second quarter. There are no reports on if his x-rays were clean or not yet. I will update once more information comes out.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Philadelphia Eagles 

N/A

Washington Football Team @ Atlanta Falcons 

Washington Football Team TE Logan Thomas suffered a hamstring strain on the opening play of the game. I expect Thomas to miss at least Week 5. RB Antonio Gibson took a shot to the ribs in the fourth quarter and did not return. There is no news if x-rays were negative. OT Brandon Scherff and WR Dyami Brown both suffered what appeared to be knee sprains. The severity is unclear and I will follow up after information about their testing comes out.

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears 

Bears RB David Montgomery suffered a hyperextended knee late in the game against the Lions. I believe he suffered an MCL sprain. If he got lucky and only suffered a Grade 1 sprain then, he will miss one to two weeks. If he suffered a Grade 2, he will be out for two to four weeks. Imaging Monday will give a clearer picture.

PFF’s Fantasy Football Rankings include ranks from our experts, projections and our Strength of Schedule metric. Subscribe today for access…

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams 

N/A

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers 

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo injured his calf late in the first half against the Seahawks. He did not return to the game and I expect him to miss Week 5. Return-to-play for Grade 1 strain is one to three weeks. I do not expect Jimmy G to get his job back.

OT Trent Williams suffered a shoulder injury and did not return. It is unclear the exact injury, as there are conflicting reports about Williams injuring his elbow or shoulder. Coach Shanahan mentioned it as a shoulder injury and said he was concerned. I will go off of that information: It's typically not a good sign if you can't return to a game due to a shoulder issue. He will undergo further testing on Monday and I will provide an update.

Baltimore Ravens @ Denver Broncos 

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion in the second quarter and did not return. He will enter the five-step concussion protocol. Bridgwater's activity needs to be followed as the week progresses.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Green Bay Packers 

N/A

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots 

N/A

