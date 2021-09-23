NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL Week 3 Injury Report: All 16 games

Aug 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) walks onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Sep 23, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play

CAR @ HOU | WFT @ BUF | CHI @ CLE | BAL @ DET | IND @ TEN | LAC @ KC | NO @ NE | ATL @ NYG | CIN @ PIT | ARZ @ JAX |
NYJ @ DEN | MIA @ LV | TB @ LAR | SEA @ MIN |
GB @ SF | PHI @ DAL

Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans (+8)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed. Status Game Status
Tommy Tremble TE CAR Groin 0.9 FP (-) (-) (-)
Giovanni Ricci RB CAR Knee 0.3 FP FP FP (-)
Danny Amendola WR HST Thigh 0.0 DNP DNP DNP OUT
Nico Collins WR HST Shoulder 0.0 DNP (-) (-) (-)
Tyrod Taylor QB HST Thigh 0.0 DNP (-) (-) (-)
Deshaun Watson QB HST Not Injury Related 0.0 DNP DNP DNP OUT

The current over/under for this game is 43. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Washington Football Team @ Buffalo Bills (-7.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Antonio Gibson RB WAS Shoulder RB13 15.6 LP
Cole Beasley WR BUF NIR (Rest) WR72 11.1 DNP
Gabriel Davis WR BUF Ankle WR79 4.4 LP

The current over/under for this game is 45. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns (-7)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Baker Mayfield QB CLV Left Shoulder QB19 21.9 FP
Odell Beckham Jr. WR CLV Knee WR73 10.8 FP
Darnell Mooney WR CHI Groin WR48 10.4 LP
Anthony Schwartz WR CLV Knee WR78 5.5 FP
Jimmy Graham TE CHI Non-injury/resting veteran TE46 2.6 DNP
Andy Dalton QB CHI Knee QB36 0.0 DNP

The current over/under for this game is 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Baltimore Ravens @ Detroit Lions (+8)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Marquise Brown WR BLT Ankle WR27 15.9 LP
D'Andre Swift RB DET Groin RB15 15.1 LP
Kalif Raymond WR DET Thigh WR114 5.9 LP
Tyrell Williams WR DET Concussion WR91 0.0 DNP

The current over/under for this game is 50. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans (-5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Derrick Henry RB TEN NIR – Rest RB4 17.2 DNP
A.J. Brown WR TEN Knee WR12 14.7 LP
Carson Wentz QB IND Ankles QB31 14.6 DNP
Zach Pascal WR IND Illness WR63 8.3 DNP
Anthony Firkser TE TEN Knee TE25 7.7 DNP
Parris Campbell WR IND Abdomen WR110 6.4 LP

The current over/under for this game is 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Austin Ekeler RB LAC Ankle RB6 14.2 FP
Blake Bell TE KC Ankle 2.2 FP

The current over/under for this game is 55. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New Orleans Saints @ New England Patriots (-3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Damien Harris RB NE Finger RB22 10.8 LP

The current over/under for this game is 42. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Atlanta Falcons @ New York Giants (-3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Saquon Barkley RB NYG Knee RB14 14.7 LP
Kenny Golladay WR NYG Hip WR32 14.2 LP
Russell Gage WR ATL Ankle WR70 7.3 DNP
Kaden Smith TE NYG Knee 2.7 LP
Frank Darby WR ATL Calf 0.4 DNP
Evan Engram TE NYG Calf TE48 0.0 LP

The current over/under for this game is 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pectoral QB26 17.5 DNP
Tee Higgins WR CIN Shoulder WR26 13.5 DNP
Diontae Johnson WR PIT Knee WR28 11.5 DNP
Eric Ebron TE PIT Coaches Decision TE26 6.0 DNP

The current over/under for this game is 43.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Arizona Cardinals @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
DeAndre Hopkins WR ARZ Ribs WR8 15.5 DNP
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAX Shoulder WR45 13.1 FP
A.J. Green WR ARZ NIR – Rest WR62 10.3 LP

The current over/under for this game is 52. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New York Jets @ Denver Broncos (-10.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Zach Wilson QB NYJ Groin QB30 15.0 FP
Courtland Sutton WR DEN Hip WR25 12.5 LP
Noah Fant TE DEN Ankle TE8 11.1 LP
Jamison Crowder WR NYJ Groin WR90 8.5 DNP
Tim Patrick WR DEN Hip WR54 7.9 LP

The current over/under for this game is 41. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders (-4)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Derek Carr QB LV Ankle QB16 23.7 FP
DeVante Parker WR MIA Shoulder WR42 11.6 FP
Alec Ingold RB LV Fibula RB88 1.9 FP
Preston Williams WR MIA Foot WR127 1.8 FP
Josh Jacobs RB LV Ankle RB78 0.0 DNP
Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Ribs 0.0 DNP

The current over/under for this game is 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams (+1.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Jaydon Mickens WR TB Abdomen 0.0 DNP

The current over/under for this game is 55.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Seattle Seahawks @ Minnesota Vikings (+1.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Dalvin Cook RB MIN Ankle RB2 18.8 DNP
Chris Carson RB SEA NIR- Resting Veteran RB12 16.0 LP
Freddie Swain WR SEA Back WR88 4.3 DNP
Rashaad Penny RB SEA Calf 0.0 DNP

The current over/under for this game is 55.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Elijah Mitchell RB SF Shoulder RB23 13.7 DNP
Trey Sermon RB SF Concussion RB63 3.0 LP
Josiah Deguara TE GB Concussion 0.3 LP
JaMycal Hasty RB SF Ankle 0.0 DNP

The current over/under for this game is 49.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys (-4)

No injury report posted

The current over/under for this game is 51.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

 

Know tomorrow, today. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Scores
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 3 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.