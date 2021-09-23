NFL Week 3 Injury Report: All 16 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
CAR @ HOU | WFT @ BUF | CHI @ CLE | BAL @ DET | IND @ TEN | LAC @ KC | NO @ NE | ATL @ NYG | CIN @ PIT | ARZ @ JAX |
NYJ @ DEN | MIA @ LV | TB @ LAR | SEA @ MIN |
GB @ SF | PHI @ DAL
Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans (+8)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Mon. Status
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|CAR
|Groin
|0.9
|FP
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|Giovanni Ricci
|RB
|CAR
|Knee
|0.3
|FP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|HST
|Thigh
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Nico Collins
|WR
|HST
|Shoulder
|0.0
|DNP
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|HST
|Thigh
|0.0
|DNP
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|HST
|Not Injury Related
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
The current over/under for this game is 43. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Washington Football Team @ Buffalo Bills (-7.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|WAS
|Shoulder
|RB13
|15.6
|LP
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|BUF
|NIR (Rest)
|WR72
|11.1
|DNP
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|BUF
|Ankle
|WR79
|4.4
|LP
The current over/under for this game is 45. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns (-7)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|CLV
|Left Shoulder
|QB19
|21.9
|FP
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|CLV
|Knee
|WR73
|10.8
|FP
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|CHI
|Groin
|WR48
|10.4
|LP
|Anthony Schwartz
|WR
|CLV
|Knee
|WR78
|5.5
|FP
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|CHI
|Non-injury/resting veteran
|TE46
|2.6
|DNP
|Andy Dalton
|QB
|CHI
|Knee
|QB36
|0.0
|DNP
The current over/under for this game is 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Baltimore Ravens @ Detroit Lions (+8)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|BLT
|Ankle
|WR27
|15.9
|LP
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|DET
|Groin
|RB15
|15.1
|LP
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|DET
|Thigh
|WR114
|5.9
|LP
|Tyrell Williams
|WR
|DET
|Concussion
|WR91
|0.0
|DNP
The current over/under for this game is 50. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans (-5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|TEN
|NIR – Rest
|RB4
|17.2
|DNP
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|TEN
|Knee
|WR12
|14.7
|LP
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|IND
|Ankles
|QB31
|14.6
|DNP
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|IND
|Illness
|WR63
|8.3
|DNP
|Anthony Firkser
|TE
|TEN
|Knee
|TE25
|7.7
|DNP
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|IND
|Abdomen
|WR110
|6.4
|LP
The current over/under for this game is 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|LAC
|Ankle
|RB6
|14.2
|FP
|Blake Bell
|TE
|KC
|Ankle
|2.2
|FP
The current over/under for this game is 55. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
New Orleans Saints @ New England Patriots (-3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Damien Harris
|RB
|NE
|Finger
|RB22
|10.8
|LP
The current over/under for this game is 42. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Atlanta Falcons @ New York Giants (-3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NYG
|Knee
|RB14
|14.7
|LP
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|NYG
|Hip
|WR32
|14.2
|LP
|Russell Gage
|WR
|ATL
|Ankle
|WR70
|7.3
|DNP
|Kaden Smith
|TE
|NYG
|Knee
|2.7
|LP
|Frank Darby
|WR
|ATL
|Calf
|0.4
|DNP
|Evan Engram
|TE
|NYG
|Calf
|TE48
|0.0
|LP
The current over/under for this game is 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|PIT
|Pectoral
|QB26
|17.5
|DNP
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|CIN
|Shoulder
|WR26
|13.5
|DNP
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|PIT
|Knee
|WR28
|11.5
|DNP
|Eric Ebron
|TE
|PIT
|Coaches Decision
|TE26
|6.0
|DNP
The current over/under for this game is 43.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Arizona Cardinals @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|ARZ
|Ribs
|WR8
|15.5
|DNP
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|JAX
|Shoulder
|WR45
|13.1
|FP
|A.J. Green
|WR
|ARZ
|NIR – Rest
|WR62
|10.3
|LP
The current over/under for this game is 52. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
New York Jets @ Denver Broncos (-10.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|NYJ
|Groin
|QB30
|15.0
|FP
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|DEN
|Hip
|WR25
|12.5
|LP
|Noah Fant
|TE
|DEN
|Ankle
|TE8
|11.1
|LP
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|NYJ
|Groin
|WR90
|8.5
|DNP
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|DEN
|Hip
|WR54
|7.9
|LP
The current over/under for this game is 41. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders (-4)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Derek Carr
|QB
|LV
|Ankle
|QB16
|23.7
|FP
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|MIA
|Shoulder
|WR42
|11.6
|FP
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|LV
|Fibula
|RB88
|1.9
|FP
|Preston Williams
|WR
|MIA
|Foot
|WR127
|1.8
|FP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|LV
|Ankle
|RB78
|0.0
|DNP
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|MIA
|Ribs
|0.0
|DNP
The current over/under for this game is 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams (+1.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Jaydon Mickens
|WR
|TB
|Abdomen
|0.0
|DNP
The current over/under for this game is 55.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Seattle Seahawks @ Minnesota Vikings (+1.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|MIN
|Ankle
|RB2
|18.8
|DNP
|Chris Carson
|RB
|SEA
|NIR- Resting Veteran
|RB12
|16.0
|LP
|Freddie Swain
|WR
|SEA
|Back
|WR88
|4.3
|DNP
|Rashaad Penny
|RB
|SEA
|Calf
|0.0
|DNP
The current over/under for this game is 55.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|SF
|Shoulder
|RB23
|13.7
|DNP
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|SF
|Concussion
|RB63
|3.0
|LP
|Josiah Deguara
|TE
|GB
|Concussion
|0.3
|LP
|JaMycal Hasty
|RB
|SF
|Ankle
|0.0
|DNP
The current over/under for this game is 49.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys (-4)
No injury report posted
The current over/under for this game is 51.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.