NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL Week 3 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 21, Buffalo Bills 19

Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) pressures Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the end zone during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

By Michael Renner
Sep 25, 2022
Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins

The much-hyped AFC West matchup certainly didn’t lack drama. The Miami Dolphins defense couldn’t get off the field all day except for when it mattered most in the fourth quarter. They then shut down two straight 2-minute drills from Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills en route to a 21-19 win.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND TRY PFF+ FOR FREE

 

Offensive spotlight: Sixteen routes. That’s all it took for Jaylen Waddle to rack up 102 yards on four catches against the Bills' banged-up secondary. His 45-yard catch on 3rd-and-22 set up the game-winning score early in the fourth quarter.

Defensive spotlight: The Dolphins would not have won this game without Jevon Holland. He allowed 1-of-3 targets for six yards in coverage with two forced incompletions. The former second-rounder also made the biggest play in the game when he forced a Josh Allen fumble.

Rookie spotlight: Considering the difficulty of the assignment, it was a job well done by rookie corner Kaiir Elam. The first-rounder allowed only two catches for 10 yards on three targets. To put a proverbial cap on the fastest receiving corps in the NFL is always a good thing.

Offensive line spotlight: The Bills defensive line that had been such a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks through the first two weeks of the season was oddly quiet on 22 passing snaps from Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins offensive line had something to do with that — Connor Williams, Liam Eichenberg, Terron Armstead, Robert Hunt and Greg Little combined to allow only five pressures on the day.

Box Score

Passing
Buffalo Bills
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Josh Allen 30.7 42 / 63 400 6.3 2 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Tua Tagovailoa 11.4 13 / 18 186 10.3 1 0
Teddy Bridgewater 0.0 0 / 2 0 0.0 0 0
Rushing
Buffalo Bills
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Josh Allen 30.7 8 47 5.9 0 19
Devin Singletary 24.1 9 13 1.4 0 6
Isaiah McKenzie 21.2 1 6 6.0 0 6
James Cook 8.0 1 3 3.0 0 3
Zack Moss 6.2 4 46 11.5 0 43
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Jaylen Waddle 18.1 1 9 9.0 0 9
Chase Edmonds 15.7 6 21 3.5 2 8
Tua Tagovailoa 11.4 1 0 0.0 0 0
Raheem Mostert 1.1 8 11 1.4 0 9
Alec Ingold 0.0 1 0 0.0 0 0
Receiving
Buffalo Bills
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD
Devin Singletary 24.1 11 9 78 7.0 1
Isaiah McKenzie 21.2 9 7 76 8.0 1
Stefon Diggs 14.4 11 7 74 7.0 0
James Cook 8.0 5 4 37 7.0 0
Gabe Davis 6.7 6 3 37 6.0 0
Dawson Knox 6.5 4 4 25 6.0 0
Zack Moss 6.2 1 1 6 6.0 0
Reggie Gilliam 4.2 3 2 22 7.0 0
Quintin Morris 4.2 2 2 22 11.0 0
Jake Kumerow 3.4 2 2 14 7.0 0
Jamison Crowder 1.9 3 1 9 3.0 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD
Jaylen Waddle 18.1 6 4 102 17.0 0
Chase Edmonds 15.7 1 1 6 6.0 0
River Cracraft 8.1 1 1 11 11.0 1
Tyreek Hill 5.3 4 2 33 8.0 0
Durham Smythe 5.3 3 3 23 8.0 0
Mike Gesicki 1.6 1 1 6 6.0 0
Trent Sherfield 1.5 1 1 5 5.0 0
Raheem Mostert 1.1 2 0 0 0.0 0
Alec Ingold 0.0 1 0 0 0.0 0

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND TRY PFF+ FOR FREE

You've got the first pick with your finances. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

Subscriptions

Unlock all tools and content including Player Grades, Fantasy, NFL Draft, Premium Stats, Greenline and DFS.

$9.99 / mo
$79.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 3 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2022 PFF - all rights reserved.