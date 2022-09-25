NFL Week 3 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 21, Buffalo Bills 19

The much-hyped AFC West matchup certainly didn’t lack drama. The Miami Dolphins defense couldn’t get off the field all day except for when it mattered most in the fourth quarter. They then shut down two straight 2-minute drills from Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills en route to a 21-19 win.

Offensive spotlight: Sixteen routes. That’s all it took for Jaylen Waddle to rack up 102 yards on four catches against the Bills' banged-up secondary. His 45-yard catch on 3rd-and-22 set up the game-winning score early in the fourth quarter.

Defensive spotlight: The Dolphins would not have won this game without Jevon Holland. He allowed 1-of-3 targets for six yards in coverage with two forced incompletions. The former second-rounder also made the biggest play in the game when he forced a Josh Allen fumble.



Rookie spotlight: Considering the difficulty of the assignment, it was a job well done by rookie corner Kaiir Elam. The first-rounder allowed only two catches for 10 yards on three targets. To put a proverbial cap on the fastest receiving corps in the NFL is always a good thing.

Offensive line spotlight: The Bills defensive line that had been such a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks through the first two weeks of the season was oddly quiet on 22 passing snaps from Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins offensive line had something to do with that — Connor Williams, Liam Eichenberg, Terron Armstead, Robert Hunt and Greg Little combined to allow only five pressures on the day.

Box Score

Passing

Buffalo Bills Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Josh Allen 30.7 42 / 63 400 6.3 2 0 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Tua Tagovailoa 11.4 13 / 18 186 10.3 1 0 Teddy Bridgewater 0.0 0 / 2 0 0.0 0 0

Rushing

Buffalo Bills Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Josh Allen 30.7 8 47 5.9 0 19 Devin Singletary 24.1 9 13 1.4 0 6 Isaiah McKenzie 21.2 1 6 6.0 0 6 James Cook 8.0 1 3 3.0 0 3 Zack Moss 6.2 4 46 11.5 0 43 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Jaylen Waddle 18.1 1 9 9.0 0 9 Chase Edmonds 15.7 6 21 3.5 2 8 Tua Tagovailoa 11.4 1 0 0.0 0 0 Raheem Mostert 1.1 8 11 1.4 0 9 Alec Ingold 0.0 1 0 0.0 0 0

Receiving